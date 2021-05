ST. LOUIS (KMOV.com) -- Three people, including a child, were rushed to the hospital after an eight-car crash in north St. Louis City Wednesday night. The city's police and fire crews responded to the crash in the 5900 block of Mimika just before 8 p.m. and found up to eight cars involved, two of them were overturned. Paramedics took two adults and a child to area hospitals in critical condition.