The classic white kitchen may have finally met its match. In 2021, dark, moody, and cozy kitchens may just be taking over, and we're not just talking about the paint color. This bold trend is popping up in all sorts of finishes and fixings, from matte black hardware to slate gray silverware (we're looking at you, Joanna Gaines). And, while we're completely on board with this unconventional aesthetic, there's one very expensive place to consider drawing the line.