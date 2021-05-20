Salma Hayek says she battled a near-fatal case of COVID-19

(CNN) — Salma Hayek is opening up about her battle with Covid-19.

In a recent interview with Variety, the actress said she contracted the virus early on in the pandemic and almost ended up in the hospital.

“My doctor begged me to go to the hospital because it was so bad,” Hayek told the publication. “I said, ‘No, thank you. I’d rather die at home.'”

Hayek said she went on to spend seven weeks in self isolation at her home and that she was even put on oxygen.

Although she is back to work on Ridley Scott’s “House of Gucci,” she said she still doesn’t have the energy she once had.

Hayek is among the celebrities who has publicly shared their experiences with contracting Covid-19 in the last year.

