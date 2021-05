In episode 437 of the popular Joe Budden Podcast, which counts nearly 1 million subscribers on YouTube and can also be heard on Apple and other audio platforms, the titular host is heard loudly berating Rory and Mal, as the cohosts of the six-year-old pod are known: “Y’all will not continue to treat me this way. Y’all not going to continue to treat these people this way. Y’all take that fuckin’ dark energy, that arrogance and entitlement somewhere else. I say all of that to say, we gonna do this since Rory feels like he has so many options.