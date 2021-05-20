newsbreak-logo
A Light, Summer Meal That's Indulgent And Satisfying

OPELOUSAS, La., May 19, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Shrimp and pasta come together for this healthy and fresh meal that's full of flavor! This Shrimp & Broccolini Pasta in Creole Dill Sauce by Creole For The Soul is quick and easy to make, and sure to fill you up with flavors from Tony Chachere's ® Original Creole Seasoning that you can enjoy this summer without the guilt or bloat.

SHRIMP & BROCCOLINI PASTA IN CREOLE DILL SAUCE

INGREDIENTS2 Pounds Shrimp, Peeled and Deveined, Tails On (Optional)12 Ounces Brown Rice Spaghetti or Pasta of Your Choice2 Cups Broccolini, Chopped1 Tablespoon Extra Virgin Olive Oil1 Tablespoon Butter½ Cup Vegetable Broth2 Tablespoons Lemon Juice1 Cup Coconut Cream or Full-Fat Coconut Milk¼ Cup Fresh Dill, Chopped Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning, to TasteCayenne Pepper, to TasteItalian Seasoning, to Taste

PREPARATIONPrep Time: 15 MinutesCook Time: 25 MinutesServes: 4-6

  1. Bring a pot of water to a boil and add pasta. Cook pasta to al dente, per package directions.
  2. While pasta is cooking, heat oil and butter in a skillet over medium-high heat.
  3. Season shrimp with Italian seasoning and Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning. Add shrimp to hot skillet and cook for 2 minutes on each side and then remove from pan.
  4. Add the broccolini to the pan and toss into pan drippings (add a little more olive oil if needed). Lower heat to medium, cover the pan with a lid, and cook broccolini for 3 minutes.
  5. Remove broccolini from pan and pour in the vegetable broth, lemon juice, and coconut milk. Stir in cayenne pepper and Tony Chachere's Original Creole Seasoning.
  6. Reduce heat to medium low and simmer for about 15 minutes, allowing the sauce to reduce and get a little thicker. Stir in dill and simmer for 5 more minutes. Taste and adjust seasoning as needed.
  7. Add the shrimp and broccolini back into the pan and let it heat through. Drain the pasta and add into the saucepan. Mix until noodles and sauce are well incorporated.
  8. Add a serving to a pasta bowl and top with fresh dill. Enjoy!

About Tony Chachere's ® Tony Chachere's ® Famous Creole Cuisine was founded in 1972 by Tony Chachere, the "Ole Master" of Creole cooking, and continues to be family owned-and-operated in Opelousas, Louisiana. Tony Chachere's ® has been a fixture in kitchens across the nation for decades, with a particular presence in the Southeast. While its authentic lines of Creole products are top-notch for all sorts of dishes, its marinades, dinner mixes, salad dressings and seasonings are a must-have for your everyday feasts. You can get more Tony Chachere's ® recipes and products by visiting Tony Chachere's Recipe page. For all the cooking tips and recipe videos you need, visit Tony Chachere's YouTube page.

View original content to download multimedia: http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/a-light-summer-meal-thats-indulgent-and-satisfying-301295558.html

SOURCE Tony Chachere's

