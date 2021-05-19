newsbreak-logo
Lansing legislators introduce $500 million dam safety plan

By Bruce Walker
The Center Square
The Center Square
 20 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

(The Center Square) – A bipartisan group of legislators in Lansing have unveiled a $500 million plan to avert future dam catastrophes in Michigan. On the one-year anniversary of devastating floods caused by the failure of two dams on the Tittabawasee River in Midland and Gladwin counties, Michigan House and Senate sponsors of the plan said they'll introduce a package of bills to deal with the state's aging dam infrastructure.

The Center Square

The Center Square

