newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
New York City, NY

Virtu Financial Congratulates Simone Turtle For Her Individual Achievement Award From Women In Finance Asia

By GlobeNewswire
Posted by 
TheStreet
TheStreet
 5 hours ago

NEW YORK, May 19, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Virtu Financial, Inc. (VIRT) - Get Report a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting edge technology to deliver innovative, transparent trading solutions to our clients and liquidity to the global markets, announced that Simone Turtle has won the Individual Achievement Award from Women in Finance Asia. This prestigious award honors highly accomplished women whose entrepreneurial spirit and leadership have made a unique contribution to the industry.

Simone serves as one of Virtu Australia's Execution Services Traders. Having previously worked in Virtu's Hong Kong office, she is now based in Sydney where she executes on behalf of some of the largest institutional accounts in the APAC region.

"Simone has inspired and assisted others to perform at their best," said Douglas Cifu, Chief Executive Officer, Virtu Financial. "She raises the bar, through client advocacy, promoting diversity and inclusion in the workplace and mentoring others in their careers."

Steve Cavoli, Global Head of Execution Services, Virtu Financial added, "This award recognizes what Simone's clients and colleagues experience every day - a loyal and committed advocate for her clients."

The firm extends its gratitude and appreciation to Simone for the example she sets at Virtu and the financial services industry.

About Women in Finance Awards

Women in Finance (WIF) award winners were nominated by readers of MarketsMedia.com and TradersMagazine.com, and shortlists and winners were determined by the editorial staffs and WIF Advisory Board. The methodology in selecting nominees and then winners for Women in Finance reflects an extensive set of criteria and is based solely on the opinion of market participants.

About Virtu Financial, Inc.Virtu is a leading provider of financial services and products that leverages cutting-edge technology to deliver liquidity to the global markets and innovative, transparent trading solutions to its clients. Leveraging its global market making expertise and infrastructure, Virtu provides a robust product suite including offerings in execution, liquidity sourcing, analytics and broker-neutral, multi-dealer platforms in workflow technology. Virtu's product offerings allow clients to trade on hundreds of venues across 50+ countries and in multiple asset classes, including global equities, ETFs, foreign exchange, futures, fixed income and myriad other commodities. In addition, Virtu's integrated, multi-asset analytics platform provides a range of pre and post-trade services, data products and compliance tools that clients rely upon to invest, trade and manage risk across global markets.

Contact:

Investor & Media RelationsAndrew Smith investor_relations@virtu.com

TheStreet

TheStreet

New York City, NY
235
Followers
13K+
Post
41K+
Views
ABOUT

Follow the stock market today on TheStreet. Get business news that moves markets, award-winning stock analysis, market data and stock trading ideas.

 https://www.thestreet.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
New York City, NY
New York City, NY
Business
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Global Finance#Global Financial Markets#Financial Technology#Financial Services#Virt#Virtu Australia#Marketsmedia Com#Tradersmagazine Com#Wif Advisory Board#Women In Finance#Investor Media#Virtu Financial Inc#Apac#Finance Awards Women#Finance Asia#Client Advocacy#Global Markets#Hong Kong#Global Equities#Entrepreneurial Spirit
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Economy
News Break
Markets
Place
Sydney
Related
TechnologyCenter for Strategic and International Studies

Digital Growth and Financial Inclusion in Southeast Asia

On April 12, 2021, Grab announced that it would list on the NASDAQ stock market after a landmark merger, catapulting the Singapore-based tech company into the global spotlight. For Southeast Asian citizens, however, Grab is a household name. Beginning as a ride-hailing app in 2012, Grab’s services have expanded beyond transportation to include food delivery and digital payments. Although “superapps” (apps that offer multiple digital services on a single platform) in Southeast Asia have been lauded for their efforts to promote greater financial inclusion, their ability to scale sustainably is less certain. Risks include underprepared national cybersecurity frameworks and a persistent digital divide that has improved slightly during the Covid-19 pandemic. These risks offer an area for the United States government and development finance institutions to encourage the secure and sustainable growth of fintech in the region.
Marketsaithority.com

Babel Finance Secures $40 Million in Series A Round from Global Investors Amid Increasing Demand For Crypto Financial Services

Babel Finance looks to serve mainstream investors and expand globally with selected investors experienced in global compliance and with extensive business networks. Babel Finance, a leading global crypto financial service provider, announced the completion of its strategic Series A fundraising of US$40 million. The round was led by Zoo Capital, Sequoia Capital China, Dragonfly Capital, BAI Capital and Bertelsmann, and Tiger Global Management, with follow-on participation from existing investors.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

VMware Recognizes 2021 Partner Achievement Award Winners

VMware, Inc. (VMW) - Get Report, a leading innovator in enterprise software, today announced the winners of the VMware 2021 Partner Achievement Awards to honor select partners for extraordinary achievements aligned to key business priorities. The annual VMware Partner Achievement Awards celebrate the accomplishments of VMware's partners, and the 2021...
Businessprovokemedia.com

Peter Finn To Receive Individual Achievement SABRE

NEW YORK—Peter Finn had enjoyed a distinguished career as co-chief executive at Ruder Finn—the firm founded by his father David, where he worked for 27 years—before he elected to spin off part of that business to launch Finn Partners in December of 2011. It was clear from the early days...
Marketsfinancemagnates.com

Nomura Announces the Launch of e-FX Pricing and Trading Engine in Singapore

Nomura, a leading Asian financial services firm, today announced the launch of an electronic foreign exchange (e-FX) pricing and trading engine in Singapore. Nomura mentioned that the company has received support from the Monetary Authority of Singapore (MAS) for the establishment of the e-FX engine in the region. According to...
Marketsetf.com

Lifetime Achievement Award: Matt Hougan

(Editor's note: This article originally ran in our May 2021 ETF Report awards issue.) ETF.com’s 2020 Lifetime Achievement Award isn’t like our past winners. He’s not a globetrotting ETF market maker, like last year’s winner, Reggie Browne, or the long-standing CEO of a top-five ETF issuer. He hasn’t even issued an ETF (yet; he’s working on it). Instead, he’s seen as a simple messenger: a teacher, preacher and prophet, leading investors to understand and use the greatest investment vehicle ever created: the exchange-traded product, to the tune of more than $7 trillion worldwide.
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Nordic Capital Invests Further In Fast-growing ArisGlobal, A Leading Provider Of Cloud Software For The Life Sciences Industry

MIAMI, May 17, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Nordic Capital, a leading private equity investor with a resolute commitment to creating stronger, sustainable businesses, today announced its further investment in ArisGlobal, by acquiring an additional shareholding from the founding Abbhi family. The transaction follows Nordic Capital's initial investment in ArisGlobal, a leading provider of innovative software-as-a-service (SaaS) solutions for the life sciences industry in 2019 and subsequent years of significant growth for the Miami-based company. Drawing on its deep understanding of both the healthcare and technology sectors, Nordic Capital will continue to support ArisGlobal's growth, with further investment into research and development, cognitive computing, global delivery and commercial operations.
Businessadvisor.ca

Manulife names global head of growing private markets business

Manulife Investment Management has named a new global head of real assets and private markets, reflecting the growing interest for private market investments, the firm said on Monday. Christoph Schumacher will take the newly created role, moving to Manulife from Credit Suisse Asset Management where he was global head of...
Technologymartechseries.com

iClick Interactive Wins Five Awards at 2021 Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards

IClick Interactive Asia Group Limited, an independent online marketing and enterprise data solutions provider in China, announced that it has won five awards at the eighth annual Asia-Pacific Stevie Awards, including a Gold Stevie® Award for Innovation in Paid Media Planning & Management. Marketing Technology News: Loop Insights Selected To...
Financial Reportsmodernreaders.com

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) to Post Q2 2021 Earnings of $0.74 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts

Virtu Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRT) – Research analysts at Piper Sandler cut their Q2 2021 earnings estimates for Virtu Financial in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, May 4th. Piper Sandler analyst R. Repetto now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.74 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.86. Piper Sandler currently has a “Overweight” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Virtu Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.62 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.10 EPS and Q2 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS.
Aerospace & DefensePosted by
TheStreet

Airlines For America Congratulates 2021 Nuts And Bolts Award Recipients

WASHINGTON, May 5, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Airlines for America (A4A), the industry trade organization for the leading U.S. airlines, has announced the 55 th annual A4A Engineering, Maintenance and Materiel Council (EMMC) Nuts and Bolts Award to FedEx's Manager of Regulatory Compliance/FAA Bill Williams and Boeing's Director of Engineering for Customer Support Sergio Bustamante. The Nuts and Bolts Award recognizes individuals who demonstrate outstanding service and achievements in the engineering or maintenance fields within the commercial aviation industry. The awards were presented today during the Aviation Week Network's MRO Americans virtual conference.
Economycommunityjournal.net

Simon Associates CEO To Co-Host Virtual Event On Women And Business Leadership

Andi Simon, CEO of Simon Associates Management Consultants (www.simonassociates.net), is teaming with other co-hosts to present “Rethinking Women’s Leadership in Business,” a global virtual event to be held from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. ET May 13. The event is the fourth in Catalyzing the Future summits organized by Si...
BusinessPosted by
TheStreet

Appian Appoints Monica Pinto As Chief Financial Officer

Appointment of Monica Pinto as Appian's CFO strengthens the Company's senior leadership team. Monica will support the Executive Team on leading the financial management of the company. Brings 20 years of experience in financial services across Europe, Asia and Latin America and over 25 years of experience in both Emerging...
WorldPosted by
Forbes

Expanding Horizons

Despite the global upheaval brought by the pandemic, Hong Kong’s continued economic stability and strength as an international financial center bears testimony to its resilience and sound infrastructure, says Eddie Yue, Chief Executive of the HKMA. As the world continues to recover from the effects of Covid-19, Hong Kong is...