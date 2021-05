In its fight to try and get xCloud on iOS and iPadOS, it turns out Microsoft led to an entirely different company’s app getting removed from the App Store. As reported today by The Verge, emails revealed in the Epic Games vs. Apple between Apple and Microsoft show that the battle for cloud gaming on iOS led to one developer’s app getting booted from the digital storefront. As you might recall, Microsoft threw down the gauntlet in 2020, adamant to get xCoud and Xbox Game Streaming out there in the wild for iPhone and iPad users. But that didn’t really work out in the way Microsoft wanted.