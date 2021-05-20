newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Designers & Collections

The Complete List Of Winners From The Biggest Night In Canadian Fashion

By Katherine Singh
Refinery29
 20 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe biggest night in Canadian fashion came back with a bang. After the 2020 ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic (thanks again for that!), the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) returned on May 19, looking a little different than usual. Hosted virtually by Canadian actor Amanda Brugel, the seventh annual awards ceremony — which, in the past, has highlighted well-known names like Brother Vellies’ Aurora James and Sid Neigum — celebrated emerging talent and impactful designers initially announced in 2020. Among the winners? Model, author (and history maker as CoverGirl’s oldest spokesperson!) Maye Musk (the Outstanding Achievement Award honoree) and global lifestyle brand October’s Very Own (unfortunately, no virtual Drizzy showed). Plus, there was an appearance from Insta-famous icon Tika the Iggy as well as Sophie Grégoire Trudeau!

www.refinery29.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Florida State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Maye Musk
Person
Gigi Hadid
Person
Josephine Skriver
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Fashion Designers#Fashion Industry#Fashion Accessories#Global Designers#Covergirl#Mejuri#The Toronto Raptors#Maybelline Ny Grace Lee#Brass Unity#The Fashion Impact Award#Cafas#Camh#Bipoc#Sheertex#Arc#Vanguard Award#Toronto Raptors#Quattro Bracelet#Canadian Fashion#Exciting Achievements
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Lifestyle
News Break
Beauty & Fashion
Country
Canada
News Break
Fashion Show
News Break
Fashion
News Break
Designers & Collections
Related
Moviestvinsider.com

MTV Movie & TV Awards 2021: The Complete List of TV Winners

MTV is celebrating the biggest names and moments in film and TV across two nights, and on Sunday, May 16, it all kicked off with the 2021 MTV Movie & TV Awards. Fan-favorites including Bridgerton, The Boys, Marvel’s Disney+ offerings (WandaVision and The Falcon and the Winter Soldier), and Emily in Paris are up for awards in categories including, other than the usual ones, Best Hero, Best Kiss, and Most Frightened Performance.
MusicNME

Here are the winners from the BRIT Awards 2021 – rolling list

The BRIT Awards 2021 are currently taking place at London’s O2 Arena, where a crowd of 4000 people has gathered to celebrate the past 12 months of music – check out the rolling list of winners below. Hosted by comedian Jack Whitehall, this year’s ceremony opened with Coldplay performing their...
New York City, NYwmagazine.com

The Next New York Fashion Week is Shaping Up to Be The Biggest in Years

If President Joe Biden is promising fireworks and barbecues on July 4th, the CFDA is working very hard to resurrect New York Fashion Week from the clutches of the coronavirus. Throughout the pandemic, designers employed a variety of methods to host fashion shows while keeping models, staff, and attendees safe — Christian Siriano held his Spring 2021 show outdoors and socially distanced, while Dior experimented with digital films and activations for their haute couture collections. And while pandemic-era fashion shows experienced varying levels of success, there’s no substitute for the allure of cramming into tiny benches, watching models strut down the way, and hoping your look is fire enough to get snapped by a street style photographer. This year, NYFW promises to be even bigger, flashier, and longer than weeks past, culminating with the Met Gala. Here’s what to expect in September 2021.
Beauty & FashionPosted by
WWD

Summersalt Taps 24 Diverse Women for Summer 2021 Campaign

Summersalt is celebrating a diverse range of women for its summer 2021 campaign. The brand has tapped 24 female entrepreneurs, activists and influencers for its new campaign titled, “Every Body Is a Summersalt Body” released on Friday. The campaign features women from the fashion industry, including designer Carly Cushnie, stylists...
Beauty & FashionVogue

Paris Jackson & Cara Delevingne Had A Matrimonial Fashion Moment On Oscar Night

With one in a tux and the other in a flowing white dress, no one could accuse Cara Delevingne or Paris Jackson of failing to make an effort on Oscar night. The acted as each other’s date on the night of the ceremony, which this year made winners of British talent including Skins alum Daniel Kaluuya, and Promising Young Woman writer and director Emerald Fennell. Not that Cara and Paris were actually in attendance at the scaled-back ceremony for the Covid era, but they still dressed up in their finery to mark Hollywood’s biggest night of the year.
Beauty & FashionVogue

The Inside Scoop On Billie Eilish’s Ultra Long Manicure In British Vogue

Long nails have always been Billie Eilish’s signature. Tricky for most to live with at the best of times, in British Vogue’s June cover shoot she is seen wearing both a suitably lengthy manicure and latex gloves by Atusko Kudo. Questions, quite naturally, abound: how on earth did she manage to get her nails in them? We want to know everything.
Designers & CollectionsPosted by
FootwearNews

Hailey Baldwin Brings Back the 2000s Mini Skirt in Cap-Toe Pumps for Saint Laurent

Hailey Baldwin brought back one of the 2000s boldest trends as she modeled new pieces from Saint Laurent’s fall ’21 collection. The influencer posed in pieces from the French fashion house’s newly debuted capsule yesterday, opting for the brand’s upcoming mini skirt silhouette. Accented by a chain belt, the shimmering design came with a low-rise fit and purple coating. Baldwin matched the number to a furry black and white jacket with dramatic jewelry to tout.
Designers & CollectionsPopSugar

Blending the Beauty of Culture and Fashion: Milan Mathew on Honoring Her Desi Heritage

Ever changing, our personal style is a reflection of what we feel, who we are, and who we aspire to be. For Malayali Indian American fashion blogger and model Milan Mathew, her style is a way to spread the word that no one should be embarrassed of their culture. "Growing up, so many kids have been bullied for being Indian. What we wear, what we eat, what we sound like, what our parents do," she told POPSUGAR. "And I have broken that cycle . . . Our culture is so beautiful. Be confident and be proud and loud about it."
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Britney Spears To Speak In Court, Chanel’s New J12 Face, Addison Rae’s Summer Campaign, And More!

Britney Spears, Addison Rae, and more are some of the hot topics of the day!. Britney Spears is breaking free! The pop singer, 39, is set to speak in court on June 23 at 1:30 PM. PST, according to Page Six. Her speech comes after lawyer Samuel Ingham III sought a hearing whereby Spears can directly speak to the court on the basis of urgency. Though the specific topics she will discuss haven’t been specified, Ingham did say that they will relate to her current conservatorship, which was brought to further exposure after The New York Times released their “Framing Britney Spears” documentary earlier this year.
Beauty & Fashionfashionweekdaily.com

Daily News: Ariana Grande’s Secret Weddings Details, J.Crew’s New Designer, Kate Davidson Hudson Joins Luisa Via Roma As EIC, And More!

Ariana Grande secretly said ‘I Do’ to Dalton Gomez over the weekend. Ariana Grande is officially a married woman! The singer and actress, 27, wed real estate agent Dalton Gomez, 25, in a “tiny and intimate” ceremony this weekend, according to People. The two tied the knot at their home in Montecito, with less than 20 people in attendance, a year and four months after they began dating. While we have many questions about the occasion—such as what the superstar bride wore for her big day!—there’s no question that they’re very much in love, with Grande’s representative confirming that the room “was so happy and full of love.” Congratulations to the couple!
EntertainmentPosted by
AFP

NBC drops next year's Golden Globes over diversity row

The future of the Golden Globes was plunged into jeopardy Monday as NBC canceled its broadcast of next year's prestigious awards, while major Hollywood studios and stars such as Tom Cruise and Scarlett Johansson slammed the organizers' record on diversity and transparency. Tom Cruise on Monday returned his three Golden Globes to the HFPA in protest, according to multiple Hollywood trade outlets.
InternetPosted by
Vogue Magazine

The Best Beauty Instagrams of the Week: Alicia Keys, Kaia Gerber, and More

From some sweet sunny day moments to out-of-the-box accessorizing, this week's best beauty Instagrams were something of a celebration. Alicia Keys's bare-faced fitness snap lived up to its caption, while Kaia Gerber welcomed April's warm weather with a backyard bikini session, featuring a mussed chop, diminutive tattoos, and an appearance by an adorable puppy. For Ciara, a mane of "Farah Fawcett" blonde waves called for metallic lids, smoked-out liner, and a series of high-drama snaps.
Family RelationshipsPosted by
WWD

The 43rd Annual Outstanding Mothers Awards Is a Virtual MomFest

Despite a difficult year for mothers everywhere juggling jobs, children, remote learning and the pandemic, the 43rd Outstanding Mother Awards went on, albeit virtually. The evening event honored Halle Berry; Kate Hudson; Kris Jenner; Natalia Brzezinski, head of strategy, Klarna; Esi Eggleston Bracey, executive vice president and chief operating officer, NA Beauty and Personal Care, Unilever; Dara Kass, associate professor of emergency medicine, Columbia University Medical Center; Andrea Smith, chief administrative officer, Bank of America, and Gail Tifford, WW’s chief brand officer.
MusicPosted by
Forbes

How YouTube Is Amplifying Asian And Pacific Islander Artists

YouTube Music this week released a new playlist in honor of Asian Pacific American Heritage Month (APAHM) in May. The five-hour music compilation of 84 tracks, “Celebrating APAHM,” amplifies a diverse pool of iconic and emerging Asian American artists, most notably Forbes 30 Under 30 singer and songwriter Eric Nam, who was also named one of GQ Korea’s 2016 “Men of the Year.”
MinoritiesPosted by
93.1 WZAK

Leigh Davenport’s ‘Run The World’ Puts Black Sisterhood On Display

LIKE US ON FACEBOOK. FOLLOW US ON TWITTER AND INSTAGRAM. SUBSCRIBE ON YOUTUBE. Run The World has seen many iterations since the ink first dried on former HelloBeautiful Editorial Director Leigh Davenport’s 2009 manuscript. What began as a draft titled “Single, Black, Female” evolved into “Situationships” before becoming “Ambitious” and, ultimately, the empowering mantra (that may remind you of Beyonce), Run The World.