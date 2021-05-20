The Complete List Of Winners From The Biggest Night In Canadian Fashion
The biggest night in Canadian fashion came back with a bang. After the 2020 ceremony was postponed due to the COVID-19 pandemic (thanks again for that!), the Canadian Arts & Fashion Awards (CAFA) returned on May 19, looking a little different than usual. Hosted virtually by Canadian actor Amanda Brugel, the seventh annual awards ceremony — which, in the past, has highlighted well-known names like Brother Vellies’ Aurora James and Sid Neigum — celebrated emerging talent and impactful designers initially announced in 2020. Among the winners? Model, author (and history maker as CoverGirl’s oldest spokesperson!) Maye Musk (the Outstanding Achievement Award honoree) and global lifestyle brand October’s Very Own (unfortunately, no virtual Drizzy showed). Plus, there was an appearance from Insta-famous icon Tika the Iggy as well as Sophie Grégoire Trudeau!www.refinery29.com