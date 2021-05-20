The Complete List Of Winners From The Biggest Night In Canadian Fashion

Ever changing, our personal style is a reflection of what we feel, who we are, and who we aspire to be. For Malayali Indian American fashion blogger and model Milan Mathew, her style is a way to spread the word that no one should be embarrassed of their culture. "Growing up, so many kids have been bullied for being Indian. What we wear, what we eat, what we sound like, what our parents do," she told POPSUGAR. "And I have broken that cycle . . . Our culture is so beautiful. Be confident and be proud and loud about it."