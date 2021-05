Clubhouse, the hip app born in quarantine that enables live audio conversations, has finally launched on Android after being available exclusively on iOS for roughly one year. In a blog post written by co-founders Paul Davison and Rohan Seth, Clubhouse says it has “always taken a measured approach to growth, keeping the team small, building in public, and getting feedback from the community along the way.” Even now, the company notes, the app is not available to everyone: new members of the community must be invited by current users.