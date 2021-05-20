newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Green Bay, WI

Green Bay school district sees 'uptick' in summer school enrollment

By Sierra Trojan, FOX 11 News
Fox11online.com
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleGREEN BAY (WLUK) -- For many students, the countdown to summer is on. Less than a month to go for students in the Green Bay Area School District. Like any year, summer school is an option for students. But this year, the district says they are seeing an increase in registration.

fox11online.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Green Bay, WI
Government
Local
Wisconsin Education
City
Green Bay, WI
Green Bay, WI
Education
Local
Wisconsin Government
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Secondary Education#Grading#Open Enrollment#High School Students#Area Schools#Education And Schools#Green Bay Schools#District Data#Virtual Summer School#In Summer#Enrollments#Fall#Credit Recovery Courses#Algebra#Wluk#Online Learning#Kids#Credits
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Education
News Break
Politics
Related
Kewaunee, WIdoorcountydailynews.com

Summer school "back to normal"

Some districts in Door and Kewaunee Counties are experiencing pre-pandemic levels of enrollment for this year’s summer school opportunities. The pandemic took kids out of the classroom in March 2020, taking away in-person summer school opportunities last year. The USA Today Network Wisconsin is reporting that school districts in more urban areas like Green Bay and Appleton are expecting a higher than usual turnout for their summer school to make up for lost time in the classroom. With few exceptions, students in Door and Kewaunee counties’ eight school districts were able to return their classrooms if they chose to do so.
Green Bay, WIWBAY Green Bay

Local universities hold Spring commencements in unique, safe ways

GREEN BAY, Wis. (WBAY) - The pandemic put a halt to college graduations all over, some universities weren’t able to have a ceremony, or some were virtual last year. Spring commencements are back and looking a little more normal this year, local universities were eager to do whatever it takes in order to celebrate graduates.
Wisconsin StateAPG of Wisconsin

County fairs around Wisconsin preparing for in-person events

MADISON (AP) — With the Wisconsin State Fair returning this summer, county fairs around the state are also gearing up to return to in-person events this year. Tom Barnett is coordinator of the Oneida County Fair. His county was one of many that decided to cancel its fair last year due to concerns about COVID-19. But Barnett said they decided at the start of this year that they would be bringing back the fair no matter what in 2021.
Wisconsin StateWSAW

Mobile food pantry held Tuesdays in May in Wisconsin Rapids

WISCONSIN RAPIDS, Wis. (WSAW) - A mobile food pantry will be held May 18 and May 25 from 10 a.m. to noon in Wisconsin Rapids. Food boxes will be distributed to those in need at the WR City Garage located at 1441 Chase Street in Wisconsin Rapids. Food is distributed on a first-come-first-served basis.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Student Speaker Abby Tower’s Commencement Address

In her commencement address, student speaker Abby Tower implores her classmates to continue to rise and invest… in relationships, in communities, in people. I hope this speech finds you well during these unprecedented times. This has been the catchphrase of the past year, but I still vividly remember the first time hearing those words: “Good Afternoon, these are unprecedented times. Classes will be virtual for the next two weeks.”
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

‘Celebrating May 2021 Graduates’ Booklet

Congratulations, UW-Green Bay Fall/Winter 2020 and May 2021 Graduates! Your accomplishments and persistence to degree completion during a pandemic is remarkable. Under normal circumstances, you would be reading this booklet during the commencement ceremony and you would be hearing our comments from a stage. We never could have imagined the obstacles and roadblocks that we would have to face as a campus community, but you did it.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Photo Gallery: UW-Green Bay’s 2021 Commencement Celebration

Not even the clouds could dampen the spirits of UW-Green Bay’s Spring/Summer 2021 and Fall/Winter 2020 graduates at their outdoor Commencement Celebration, May 15, 2021. After more than a year of challenges brought on by the pandemic, students and their families were celebrated in an outdoor, walk-up and drive-through opportunity. They were cheered on by faculty, staff, students and alumni; they jammed to their favorite songs on a senior playlist; collected their grad packets; and, of course, just like other years, waited patiently to hear their names and majors called before they crossed a stage and formally received their diplomas. Following a congratulatory elbow bump and photo with Chancellor Michael Alexander, they were on their way to family and friends portraits at the Phoenix statue; a stop by the Alumni tent for a Phoenix cookie and farewell gifts, and final tour stops at some of their favorite campus places, including the Alumni Mural, The Phoenix Bookstore, and of course, the Shoe Tree.
Green Bay, WIuwgb.edu

Social Work student wins Spring 2021 UWGB Student Business Idea Virtual Pitch Contest

Cheri Branham (Social Work) and her project Technology Literacy Training for Older Adults has won the Spring 2021 UWGB Student Business Idea Virtual Pitch Contest. Branham pitched her idea in a 90-second video. First prize is $500 cash. Her project, influenced by her grandmother, provides free technology help to older adults at locations such as the ADRC. The teacher/mentors? College students. Branham recently placed first in the 2021 Innovation in Aging competition (see her presentation here) and will be competing May 20, 2021 in the Wisconsin Big Idea Tournament. Register to attend.
Little Chute, WIwhby.com

Little Chute Windmill | Fox Locks 2021 | UWGB Commencement

Harriet Janssen, Executive Director Little Chute Windmill talks more about the 150 year history of the landmark. You can visit and learn more about the windmill here. The Fox Locks will open for the 2021 season on Saturday, May 22. We’re joined by CEO Jeremy Cords, to talk about the 39-mile system and the areas that will be open for the season this year. You can learn more about the locks and find out how to be a lock tender, here.
Brown County, WIFox11online.com

Improvements coming to Wequiock Falls County Park in Town of Scott

TOWN OF SCOTT (WLUK) -- Wequiock Falls County Park is a popular spot in Brown County, especially due to the beautiful waterfall that attracts visitors from all over the area. However, the park does have some difficulties in regards to accessing the falls in a safe manner. Now, a group of community members is stepping in to bring about some changes with park updates and restorations in order to make this spot more safe, and family-friendly for years to come.