The influx of new names to James Madison’s two-deep was tough to track at times throughout the spring. They just kept cracking the lineup. During the Dukes’ campaign, in which they reached the semifinals of the FCS postseason, 15 true freshmen and seven redshirt freshmen saw game action. And as part of the debuting youthful core, 16 players across all classes became regular, full-time starters for the first time in their careers at JMU.