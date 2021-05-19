newsbreak-logo
A day of horror from the sky

piedmontnewsonline.com
 22 hours ago

Cover picture for the articlePiedmont’s Fire Chief Andy Logan was off-duty on Tuesday, May 24, 2011, a day that would bring one of the worst natural disaster he had ever seen to his own home. He picked up his children from school and headed home that afternoon. He knew storms were possible, as weather forecasts warned. And about an hour after picking up the kids, an F-4 tornado was barreling across open fields on a beeline for Piedmont.

piedmontnewsonline.com
