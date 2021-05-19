A day of horror from the sky

Effective: 2021-05-11 09:54:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-11 13:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Minor Certainty: Likely Instruction: Turn around, don`t drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood deaths occur in vehicles. Excessive runoff from heavy rainfall will cause flooding of small creeks and streams, urban areas, highways, streets and underpasses as well as other drainage areas and low lying spots. Target Area: Canadian; Cleveland; Grady; McClain; Oklahoma The National Weather Service in Norman has issued a * Flood Advisory for Southeastern Canadian County in central Oklahoma Northern Cleveland County in central Oklahoma Northeastern Grady County in central Oklahoma Northwestern McClain County in central Oklahoma Southern Oklahoma County in central Oklahoma * Until 100 PM CDT. * At 954 AM CDT, Doppler radar indicated heavy rain due to thunderstorms. Minor flooding is ongoing or expected to begin shortly in the advisory area. Some locations that will experience flooding include Oklahoma City, Norman, Moore, Midwest City, Del City, Newcastle, Blanchard, Yukon, Bethany, Mustang, Choctaw, Warr Acres, Tuttle, Harrah, Spencer, Nichols Hills, Jones, Nicoma Park, Goldsby and Luther. Rainfall rates of up to an inch per hour are occurring.