ThrowbackTimes Madrid: Rafael Nadal topples Tomas Berdych to set title clash

In the first seven editions of the Madrid Masters 1000 event at Caja Magica between 2009-15, Rafael Nadal was the finalist in six, winning back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014 and hoping for another in 2015. In the semis, Rafa took down a former finalist Tomas Berdych 7-6, 6-1 in an hour and 44 minutes to extend the winning streak in front of the home fans and beat the Czech for the second straight year in the Spanish capital.