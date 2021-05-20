newsbreak-logo
Tennis

ThrowbackTimes Madrid: Rafael Nadal topples Tomas Berdych to set title clash

By JOVICA ILIC
Tennis World Usa
Tennis World Usa
 5 hours ago
Cover picture for the article

In the first seven editions of the Madrid Masters 1000 event at Caja Magica between 2009-15, Rafael Nadal was the finalist in six, winning back-to-back titles in 2013 and 2014 and hoping for another in 2015. In the semis, Rafa took down a former finalist Tomas Berdych 7-6, 6-1 in an hour and 44 minutes to extend the winning streak in front of the home fans and beat the Czech for the second straight year in the Spanish capital.

Tennisdailyjournal.net

Zverev beats Nadal in straight sets at Madrid Open

MADRID — Rafael Nadal’s bid to reach a 75th semifinal at a Masters event ended Friday with a 6-4, 6-4 loss to Alexander Zverev. The sixth-ranked German beat Nadal for the first time on clay and for the third time in a row overall. Zverev broke Nadal’s serve twice in the first set and once in the second. His previous two wins over Nadal were on indoor hard courts.
Rome, GAGwinnett Daily Post

Jannik Sinner wins to set up match with Rafael Nadal in Rome

Italian Jannik Sinner earned a straight-sets victory Monday to set up a second-round match against Rafael Nadal at the Internazionali BNL d'Italia in Rome. Sinner defeated Ugo Humbert of France 6-2, 6-4 in 90 minutes on center court. Russian Aslan Karatsev joined Sinner with his 20th victory of the season...
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal SHOWS his talent as SOCCER PLAYER in Madrid!

Great soccer fan, Rafael Nadal trained in Madrid with tennis ball dribbles creating a small show for the fans, like a real good soccer player. Some days ago, Rafa, in Barcelona, was discussing the difficulties of Real, his favorite team, with the chair judge and recently the tennis champion declared that he wants to see two young champions such as Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland in the ranks of Florentino Perez's company.
Tennissportschatplace.com

Madrid Open: Rafael Nadal vs. Alexei Popyrin 5/6/21 Tennis Prediction

Alexei Popyrin vs. Rafael Nadal - 2021 Madrid Open Third Round. TV: ESPN (US); Amazon Prime (UK) Stream live sports and exclusive originals on ESPN+. Sign up now!. Rafael Nadal (!) meets Alexei Popyrin in the third round of the 2021 Madrid Open on Thursday, May 6th 2021. Will Alexei...
TennisPosted by
Daily Mail

Alexander Zverev wins the Madrid Open with three-set victory over Matteo Berrettini... having beaten Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem to reach the final and lay down marker ahead of French Open

Alexander Zverev won the Madrid Open for the second time in the last three editions after battling back from losing a first-set tie-break to overcome Matteo Berrettini in a gripping final. The German had defeated Rafael Nadal and Dominic Thiem, the first and third seeds respectively, in straight sets en...
MLBSun-Journal

Sports Digest: Rafael Nadal reaches quarterfinals at Madrid Open

Rafael Nadal got through another young opponent and showed signs he was getting closer to his best form on clay as he defeated Alexei Popyrin 6-3, 6-3 to reach the quarterfinals of the Madrid Open on Thursday. Nadal overcame eight aces and saved five break points against the Australian. The...
Tennisledburyreporter.co.uk

Rafael Nadal through to quarter-finals in bid for sixth Madrid Open title

Rafael Nadal stayed on course for a sixth Madrid Open title after reaching the quarter-finals with victory over Alexei Popyrin. After defeating Spanish heir apparent Carlos Alcaraz on Wednesday, Nadal took on another young gun in Australian Popyrin, who had upset Jannik Sinner in the second round. Popyrin won the...
TennisLas Vegas Herald

Rafael Nadal cruises into Madrid Open last 16

Rafael Nadal began his bid for a sixth Madrid Open title in simple fashion on Wednesday, easing past youngster Carlos Alcaraz 6-1, 6-2 to reach the last 16. Nadal, who returned to number two in the world last week after his thrilling win over Stefanos Tsitsipas in the Barcelona final, strolled past his 18-year-old opponent in the Spanish capital.
TennisPosted by
Tennis World Usa

Rafael Nadal trains: Thiem is the crowd!

"Decent player!" This is the amused reaction of a smiling Dominic Thiem who attends Rafael Nadal's training at the Caja Magica in Madrid. The Austrian, who has been out for almost two months, will return to play in the Spanish Masters 1000 and this will also be his seasonal debut on clay-courts A difficult season so far for the US Open champion who has only taken part in three tournaments - excluding the ATP Cup - with just four matches won between the Australian Open, Doha and Dubai.
Rome, INdailyjournal.net

Rafael Nadal uncertain about playing in Tokyo Olympics

ROME — Rafael Nadal joined the growing number of tennis players expressing doubts about competing in the Tokyo Olympics. The third-ranked Nadal, in Rome for the Italian Open, said Tuesday that his status for the Tokyo games is uncertain. “I don’t know yet. Honestly, I can’t give you a clear...