Recently, I wrote about my interest in documenting the historic boats of the Land of 10,000 Lakes. I recently received a grant from the State of Minnesota Arts and Culture Board to support my work documenting historic craft in Minnesota. This project was inspired by the success of the herring skiff replica that we started at North House in partnership with the Cook County Historical Society. This year I am working to tell the story of more watercraft from Minnesota’s history by documenting lines and construction details of boats built or used locally.