California State

Pacific Sun, Bohemian Win Five California Journalism Awards

By Pacific Sun Staff
pacificsun.com
 19 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Pacific Sun and North Bay Bohemian won five awards in the 2020 California Journalism Awards, the California News Publishers Association announced Tuesday, May 18. All told, the two papers claimed two first-place awards, one second-place award, and two fourth place finishes. In addition, weeklies owned by the San Jose-based Weeklys group won 42 additional awards, for a group total of 47. (Links to winning entries appear below.)

