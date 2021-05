Spoiler alert! Do not proceed if you have not watched Wednesday's episode of Chicago P.D. When it came time for Burgess to name a guardian to look after her adopted daughter Makayla, should something happen to her while on the job, the choice seemed clear: It was going to be Ruzek (Patrick Flueger), even if their relationship has been fraught with tension as of late. So when Burgess proposed the idea to Ruzek on Wednesday's Chicago P.D., even amidst their rocky status, there was a sense of relief on her part when he willingly accepted the responsibility.