I love it when Sevasey goes to each other for advice. However, sometimes the advice they give each other is not the best. Casey needs to listen to his own advice and take action, while Severide would be better off doing what he wanted to do in the first place. Speaking of Severide, I was so freaking proud of him this episode! I love Severide so freaking much. That is all. Anyways, Chicago Fire‘s “What comes next” has me asking that same question about Stella.