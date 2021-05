JEFFERSON CITY, Mo. — Both chambers of the Missouri legislature gave final approval to the more than $34 billion budget Friday afternoon. The House began third reading budget bills, passing them along to the Senate. Most bills passed without conflict, with the lack of funding for Medicaid expansion the biggest topic of conversation in the lower chamber. A recommendation from the governor was stripped during the package’s time in the House Budget Committee and never returned despite attempts from both chambers and both sides of the aisle.