PHOTO REPORT: Magic Kingdom & Disney’s Animal Kingdom 5/15/21 (Guests No Longer Wearing Masks Outdoors, Temperature Checks Removed Early, ‘A Celebration of Festival of the Lion King’ Officially Opens and Reduces Audience Distancing, and More)
It's a historic day at Walt Disney World, as news came late yesterday that masks would no longer be required outdoors starting today. With these changes comes a much different feeling at the parks. Today, we're visiting Magic Kingdom and Disney's Animal Kingdom to see what it's like and how guests are reacting.