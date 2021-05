A federal grand jury in Indianapolis returned an indictment charging an Indianapolis man with being a Felon in Possession of a Firearm. According to court documents, Tyrone Ross, 29, was in downtown Indianapolis on May 30, 2020, protesting the in-custody death of George Floyd in Minneapolis, Minn., on May 25, 2020. The Federal Protective Services (FPS) cameras associated with the Birch Bayh Federal Building on Ohio Street, captured the activities of peaceful and non-peaceful protesters.