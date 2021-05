The latest infection rate numbers from the Henry and Stark County Health Department saw a minor decrease in the number of active, ongoing, cases of COVID-19 from last week. That said, there is still a ways to go. Henry and Stark County are at less than 40% of residents vaccinated and while Governor Pritzker has announced that are entering the Bridge phase back to re-opening the state, more people need to get vaccinated before we can start to act as if the pandemic is over. The Henry and Stark County Health Department will have a one shot, drive through Johnson and Johnson clinic on May 24th in the evening, from 5 Pm until 7 Pm at Black Hawk College. You can register for that clinic at HenryStarkHealth.com.