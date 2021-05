B y Christmastime, Janice Dean was ready to give up on her extracurricular crusade against New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Fox News’s preternaturally optimistic early-morning meteorologist had spent the better part of 2020 railing against the Democrat’s disastrous executive order mandating that nursing homes accept COVID-positive patients and his subsequent cover-up of the true death toll among seniors. Yet Cuomo’s star continued to rise, buoyed by an adoring media that saw him as their anti-Trump champion. By the time Dean was writing an op-ed against Cuomo that she believed would be her last, then-President-elect Joe Biden was reportedly considering Cuomo as his attorney general.