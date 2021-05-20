newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
College Sports

Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork shares thoughts on 'likely' CFP expansion

By SDS Staff
saturdaydownsouth.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleTexas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork expects to see the College Football Playoff expand. Bjork isn’t sure just how much it will expand or how soon. “It’s just a matter of how it’s formatted and when does it take place because we know we have an existing contract that runs through the [2025]-26 cycle,” Bjork said this week on his monthly Aggie Town Hall. “I think it’s going to happen. Does it happen early? I don’t know. I think there’s a lot of things that have to be analyzed before that happens.”

www.saturdaydownsouth.com
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Paul Finebaum
Person
Bjork
Person
Ross Bjork
Person
Kirby Smart
Person
Nick Saban
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Texas A M#Cfp#College Football Playoff#American Football#Texas A M Football#Cfp#Texas A M Aggies Football#Texas College#Texas A M Ad Ross Bjork#Aggies#Notre Dame#Sec#Aggie Town Hall#Athletic Director#This Week#Playoff Expansion#Thoughts#Things
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
College Sports
Sports
Texas A&M University
Sports
University of Notre Dame
News Break
College Football
News Break
Football
News Break
Sports
Related
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

What Texas A&M's basketball roster looks like after transfers

Coming off a disappointing season in Buzz Williams’ second year in Aggieland, the roster will look drastically different for the 2021-2022 campaign. Eight scholarship players have entered the transfer portal, including three who will finish out their careers at other programs. The Aggies have been just as active adding players...
Alabama StatePosted by
The Spun

Paul Finebaum Reacts To Alabama’s Major Transfer Pickup

The rich continue to get richer in Tuscaloosa, as the Alabama Crimson Tide landed a major transfer addition over the weekend. Henry To’oto’o, a former star linebacker at Tennessee, announced his transfer to Alabama on Saturday. The 2019 freshman All-American chose Alabama over Ohio State, among other programs. Nearly every school in the country expressed interest in the linebacker once he entered the NCAA transfer portal.
Posted by
FanBuzz

Texas A&M’s “Elephant Walk” is a Senior Tradition Like No Other

Texas A&M University students have as much pride as any student body across the United States. Their time spent in Aggieland is special, and the memories created in College Station will last a lifetime. The sacred Elephant Walk tradition helps bring it all full circle, too. Each year, at the...
College Sportschatsports.com

Power Five commissioner sounds off on CFP expansion

This offseason conversation surrounding College Football Playoff expansion has ramped up with a vocal group calling for immediate expansion from four teams to six, eight or in some cases even 16. Clemson head coach Dabo Swinney has made his position on expansion clear that he enjoys the current format and...
College SportsPosted by
247Sports

Debating and discovering the best CFP expansion options

Quite unexpectedly last month, the College Football Playoff announced it had been exploring the idea of expanding the four-team format to something different. This wasn't just a bunch of words buried at the bottom of a press release recapping its annual spring meetings. The CFP admitted that a four-person "working group" had been formed and briefed the CFP's management committee. The preference is to continue with the current setup, but the group nevertheless reviewed a stunning 63 possibilities to accommodate six, eight, 10, 12 and 16 teams.
College Sportsaseaofred.com

Liberty AD Ian McCaw discusses possible Williams Stadium expansion

Liberty Director of Athletics Ian McCaw was a guest on The Sportsline on WLNI earlier this week. Among several topics discussed, McCaw hinted at the possibility of additional expansion at Williams Stadium in time for the 2022 season. “We’re at 25,000 right now, that will be our capacity, we expect,...
College SportsLJWORLD

Lance Leipold shares his thoughts on establishing a winning culture at KU

In successful runs at his previous two stops as a head coach, at Wisconsin-Whitewater and Buffalo, Lance Leipold and his staff established a winning culture. A buzzword throughout college football and the rest of the sporting universe, culture is a concept that coaches and players alike often reference as a less tangible measure of a team’s success.
Oklahoma Stateocolly.com

By the numbers: OSU vs. Texas A&M

Oklahoma State’s season closed with a 3-3 (4-3) penalty shootout loss to Texas A&M in the Sweet 16 of the 2021 NCAA Women’s Soccer Tournament at WakeMed Soccer Park in Cary, North Carolina. Here are several numbers from the contest. 16: Shots on goal recorded by the Aggies — a...
NFLtigernet.com

Would like some thoughts on this if you feel like offering opinion

With Trevor going #1 and several QB’s drafted early this year. With that said, what are your thoughts on all these Alabama teams QB’s doing nothing in the NFL ??? Will Mac Jones become the best of them in NFL ???. Mac Jones might be the best if the group,...
College Sports247Sports

Predicting when the first loss for every SEC team will occur

The SEC was fully committed to playing a college football season a season ago, announcing a 10-game, conference-only schedule last August. Virtually every scheduled game was played at a point in time. Expect the 2021 campaign to look a lot different. Full capacity crowds are returning in some places and...
Texas Statetexags.com

Series Preview: Texas A&M at Auburn

Also included above is Diamond Talk with Gabe Bock, Ryan Brauninger and Scott Clendenin from Friday’s edition of TexAgs Radio. Who: Auburn (20-24, 6-18 SEC) Where: Hitchcock Field at Plainsman Park – Auburn, Alabama. When:. Friday: 6:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network+) Saturday: 2:00 p.m. CT (SEC Network+) Sunday: 1:00 p.m....
College SportsScarlet Nation

2022 LB Isaiah Ward intrigued with ASU after recent offer

Within the span of 21 hours last week, Isaiah Ward reeled in all five of his Division I offers. San Diego State was first, then Arizona State followed by UNLV, Utah State and New Mexico. It was the start of what Ward hopes is a recruiting list that keeps growing,...