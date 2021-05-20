Texas A&M AD Ross Bjork shares thoughts on 'likely' CFP expansion

Texas A&M athletic director Ross Bjork expects to see the College Football Playoff expand. Bjork isn’t sure just how much it will expand or how soon. “It’s just a matter of how it’s formatted and when does it take place because we know we have an existing contract that runs through the [2025]-26 cycle,” Bjork said this week on his monthly Aggie Town Hall. “I think it’s going to happen. Does it happen early? I don’t know. I think there’s a lot of things that have to be analyzed before that happens.”