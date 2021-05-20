newsbreak-logo
SF Giants ace Gausman continues his brilliance, Posey powers first-place club to fourth straight win

By Kerry Crowley
Paradise Post
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEntering play on Wednesday, the three teams leading the major leagues in starting rotation ERA mirrored the three teams atop the National League West standings. The Giants, Padres and Dodgers have all received outstanding performances from their starters this season, but it’s San Francisco that’s been slightly better than San Diego and Los Angeles in large part due to the efforts of ace Kevin Gausman.

San Francisco, CAParadise Post

It’s all smiles as Giants throw Willie Mays a 90th birthday party

SAN FRANCISCO — The statue of Willie Mays, appropriately located at 24 Willie Mays Plaza, was properly adorned with an orange birthday hat. More fans than usual milled around about an hour before game time in front of the statue Friday night, taking selfies with their cell phones on the occasion of the 90th birthday of the most famous player in the history of the New York-San Francisco Giants.
MLBNBC Sports

What we learned as Giants cruise past Padres for 20th win

So, uhhh, the 2021 San Francisco Giants might be pretty good. For the second straight day, the Giants lineup peppered the arcade in right field, and for the second time in a week, Kevin Gausman outdueled a San Diego Padres right-hander who has gotten more headlines nationally. The Giants got to Joe Musgrove early and pulled away for a 7-1 win, clinching a series against the Padres for the second time in three tries.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Buster Posey: Leaves game

Posey left Wednesday's game against the Rockies in the seventh inning, Alex Pavlovic of NBC Sports Bay Area reports. Neither Posey nor the Giants gave any indication of the reason for his departure, but it's presumably injury-related given the game's close score. Curt Casali replaced Posey at catcher.
MLBchatsports.com

Giants Reliever Tyler Rogers Could Be Used In Save Situations

According to the San Francisco Chronicle’s Susan Slusser, Tyler Rogers could be called upon in the ninth inning during save situations. Kapler says Rogers might be in the mix more for ninth inning. This news comes after the current Giants closer, Jake McGee, allowed four runs in the seventh inning...
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Tyler Rogers: Logs perfect inning

Rogers pitched a perfect inning with one strikeout in Game 2 of Tuesday's doubleheader versus Colorado. Rogers entered the game with a 6-2 lead to protect, and he put in another strong inning. Unfortunately for the Giants, Jake McGee and Camilo Doval melted down in the seventh inning. Rogers has a tiny 1.02 ERA, 0.85 WHIP and 10:3 K:BB across 17.2 innings this season. He's been a jack-of-all-trades with two saves, eight holds and two blown saves. With McGee struggling recently, Rogers could see more save chances come his way in the near future.
MLBnumberfire.com

Buster Posey starting for Giants Wednesday afternoon

San Francisco Giants catcher Buster Posey will start Wednesday afternoon against right-hander Jon Gray and the Colorado Rockies. Posey will start at catcher over Curt Casali and hit second. Wilmer Flores has been moved down to sixth in the order. numberFire’s models project Posey for 11.6 FanDuel points and he...
MLBgiants365.com

Giants’ Buster Posey in lineup against Padres, will power surge continue?

Exhale. Buster Posey, the Giants' rejuvenated power hitter, doesn't think the hamstring tightness that caused him to leave his last game in Colorado is a big deal. He was in the starting lineup and batting third for the Giants as they host the San Diego Padres in an important National League West Series.
MLBBleacher Report

Are Buster Posey, Evan Longoria and the 1st-Place Giants for Real?

The 2021 National League West race was supposed to be a two-horse affair between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres, both of whom had conspicuous superteam vibes at the outset. However, the universe has apparently decided we are actually somewhere between 2010 and 2014 and that the San...
MLBchatsports.com

How Buster Posey and Yadier Molina Are Dialing Back The Clock

Welcome to The Opener, where every weekday morning you’ll get a fresh, topical column to start your day from one of SI.com’s MLB writers. Yadier Molina and Buster Posey were the two best catchers in baseball over the past decade. They’ve combined to win five World Series, five Silver Sluggers, 10 Gold Gloves and have made 15 All-Star teams. The story of the 2010s cannot be told without them, and they both could end up in Cooperstown one day.
Baseballfangraphs.com

Projected Ottoneu Risers and Fallers – Bats

With just over a month of the season complete, we’re starting to look at more current season data to make decisions on who to add and who to cut, who to target in trades and who to move on from. Before the season, projections are a great way to value players, set prices and find targets for auctions. And we don’t lose that tool once the season starts.
MLBgiants365.com

Giants hit 3 HRs, Gausman solid in 7-1 win over Padres

Brandon Crawford, Brandon Belt and Austin Slater homered and the San Francisco Giants kept rolling at home, beating the San Diego Padres 7-1 Saturday. Kevin Gausman (3-0) permitted three hits and struck out seven in six smooth innings before San Francisco's bullpen blanked the Padres for the final three innings. Lightly regarded when the season began, the Giants (20-13) own the National League's best record and a 2 1/2-game lead over second-place San Diego in the West.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Kevin Gausman: Posts quality start

Gausman (3-0) gave up one run on three hits and a walk while fanning seven across six innings in Saturday's win over the Padres. He earned the win. Gausman improved to 3-0 while recording his fifth quality start of the season, and he has given up more than one earned run just once in the current campaign. The right-hander now owns a 1.97 ERA with a 47:12 K:BB across 45.2 innings in 2021, and he will try to keep this sizzling run going in his next start. He's expected to take the ball next week against the Pirates on the road.
MLBBleacher Report

Way-Too-Early MLB All-Star Game 2021 Roster Picks

It's never too early to start predicting what the 2021 MLB All-Star Game rosters will look like. A little over a month into the season, we put together our way-too-early view on how the Midsummer Classic might take shape if the game were played today. Using the 32-player roster format...
MLBsportsbettingdime.com

May 11 MLB Player Props – Best Home Run, Strikeout, and Hits Props to Bet for Tuesday

Player props are available for many of the league’s biggest stars. See below to find out where we think the betting value lies. The MLB season pushes forward on Tuesday (May 11th) with another 15-game slate. Afternoon baseball lovers will have just the Texas Rangers-San Francisco Giants game to choose from, as that’s the only contest scheduled before 6 pm ET.
MLBCBS Sports

Giants' Buster Posey: Continues resurgent campaign

Posey went 1-for-2 with a two-run home run, two walks and an additional run scored in Friday's 5-4 victory over the Padres. Posey has been a big part of a surprising start by the first-place Giants, slashing .397/.463/.767 thus far. He belted his eighth homer of the season to put San Francisco on the board in the third inning Friday and has now swatted four long balls in his past seven games. To put things in perspective, Posey has now swatted more homers in 21 games this season than he did in 114 contests when he last played in 2019.
MLBexpressnews.com

Slater hits tiebreaking HR, Giants beat Padres 5-4

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Austin Slater hit a tiebreaking homer in the seventh inning and the San Francisco Giants beat the San Diego Padres 5-4 Friday night. Slater led off the inning with an opposite-field drive to right against right-hander Keone Kela (2-2). Slater scored three runs despite entering the game in a 3-for-25 slide, including 11 straight hitless at-bats before the homer.
MLBSFGate

San Diego-San Francisco Runs

Giants third. Anthony DeSclafani walks. Austin Slater reaches on a fielder's choice to third base. Anthony DeSclafani out at second. Wilmer Flores strikes out swinging. Buster Posey homers to right field. Austin Slater scores. Darin Ruf walks. Evan Longoria called out on strikes. 2 runs, 1 hit, 0 errors, 1...
MLBVacaville Reporter

Austin Slater’s home run gives Giants series-opening win over Padres

SAN FRANCISCO — Austin Slater hit a solo home run to lead off the seventh as the Giants beat the Padres 5-4 Friday night to open a three-game series at Oracle Park. That the Giants (19-14) blew a four-run lead was secondary to taking a 1 1/2 game over the Padres (18-14) in the National League West on a night where the club celebrated the 90th birthday of Hall of Fame center fielder Willie Mays.
MLBVacaville Reporter

SF Giants HQ: Club earns respect in national power rankings, the jaw-dropping start from an outfield prospect,

After weeks of owning one of the best records in the majors, the 21-14 Giants are beginning to earn national respect. I’d argue it’s often a more fun experience as a fan when your favorite team is under-the-radar instead of being the No. 1 topic on SportsCenter on a daily basis, but I know it’s also exciting when a club you support receives more attention.