Spanberger backs bipartisan panel to probe U.S. Capitol attack

By STAR-EXPONENT STAFF REPORT
Culpeper Star Exponent
 7 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleHouse members’ decision Wednesday to create a 9/11 Commission-like panel to investigate Trump loyalists’ attempted Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol was “more than warranted,” Rep. Abigail Spanberger says. Spanberger said she supports “a full investigation of this attempt to block the constitutional duty of Congress and overturn the...

