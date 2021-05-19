Travel to Mexico during Covid-19: What you need to know before you go

The US was not among the 12 countries on the green list qualifying for “no quarantine” status as announced by UK transport secretary Grant Shapps. But the pressure is mounting on the two governments to open transatlantic travel.Mr Shapps announced the countries that would be included on the country’s “green” and “red” lists, with the nations not receiving a designation being placed on the “amber” list.He said red list countries “should not be visited except in the most extreme of circumstances”.The United States and most of Europe were put on the UK’s “amber” list which requires arrivals to self-isolate...