Stop Leaving Abandoned Cars in Valuable Parking Spots in Philly

By Kayla Thomas
94.5 PST
94.5 PST
 6 hours ago
One of the things I hate about Philly is the parking. It's bad enough that I am the absolute worst at parallel parking, but even just trying to find parking takes way too long. I always said it was my dream to live in a big busy city. However since moving to PA, that dream is no more. My hair appointments are always in Philly, I have family in the busiest parts of the city and my boyfriend lives there at well. And since I've been here, I have come to the realization that the suburbs where there are plenty of parking spaces is more my speed.

