San Antonio, FL

San Antonio firefighters save 29-day-old kitten dodging cars on busy road

By Bob D'Angelo, Cox Media Group National Content Desk
WFTV Channel 9 Orlando
 6 hours ago
SAN ANTONIO — If cats have nine lives, this kitten was very lucky to keep all of them intact.

San Antonio firefighters saved a 29-day old kitten on Tuesday as the feline dodged traffic on a busy road, KSAT reported.

Members of the San Antonio Fire Department stopped traffic at the intersection of Wurzbach Road and Interstate 10 on the city’s northwest side, according to KENS-TV.

The firefighters saw the kitten dodge two cars and were able to rescue her, KSAT reported. They named her Selena and took her to the San Antonio Humane Society for care.

“Thankfully, she was not injured,” Lucia Almanza, public relations associate for the San Antonio Humane Society, told KSAT. “She arrived frightened but was instantly showered with love.”

Selena will be treated for sarcoptic mange at the facility for two weeks, the television station reported. She will then spend another two weeks in foster care, “where she will receive lots of TLC until she is old enough to be adopted,” Almanza said.

The kitten is expected to be healthy enough to be adopted in about a month, KSAT reported.

