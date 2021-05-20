'I just love this team': Tigers catcher Eric Haase earned his own slice of history Tuesday

The Tiger baseball team went down in two games to the Catholic of Point Coupee Hornets last week to end their post season run. The Tigers ended the regular season with a 22-5 record and were the number four seed starting the playoffs. After the bats were explosive for much of the season, they fell off in the playoffs. Saint Mary’s was unable to plate more than six runs in any of their playoff games. They beat St. Frederick’s in the first game of the post season 4-3 and dropped game two 2-0, forcing a game three winner take all and advance. In that game, the Tigers made a statement that they were ready to move on to quarterfinal action. They pulled away to a 6-1 victory.