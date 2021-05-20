newsbreak-logo
MLB

'I just love this team': Tigers catcher Eric Haase earned his own slice of history Tuesday

By The Detroit News
chatsports.com
 12 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeattle — The last time Eric Haase traveled with the Tigers, he was on the taxi squad and the club was in the thick of a 3-18 morass. Now he’s on the active roster and, well, it’s been a little different around here. “I just love this team,” he said....

BaseballNatchitoches Times

Entire starting line-up named All-District 1st Team

The Tiger baseball team went down in two games to the Catholic of Point Coupee Hornets last week to end their post season run. The Tigers ended the regular season with a 22-5 record and were the number four seed starting the playoffs. After the bats were explosive for much of the season, they fell off in the playoffs. Saint Mary’s was unable to plate more than six runs in any of their playoff games. They beat St. Frederick’s in the first game of the post season 4-3 and dropped game two 2-0, forcing a game three winner take all and advance. In that game, the Tigers made a statement that they were ready to move on to quarterfinal action. They pulled away to a 6-1 victory.
MLBOver the Monster

Red Sox 12, Tigers 9: I have no idea what I just watched

I don’t know what I’m supposed to write to quickly summarize one of the sloppiest, stupidest games I’ve ever seen. Typically getaway day games fly by, but this was an absolute slog featuring bad defense, poor pitching, and whatever the opposite of timely hitting is. But despite the latter, a ton of runs were still scored because of those first two items, and the Red Sox ended up with more. Also, Franchy Cordero wasn’t supposed to start but entered the game in the first due to an injury to Kiké Hernández and he had his best game in a Red Sox uniform. It was a weird day. I don’t know.
MLBDetroit Free Press

Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner leaves game with left hamstring tightness

Detroit Tigers catcher Grayson Greiner departed from Tuesday's game with a left hamstring strain. The severity of his injury and timetable for return is unclear. Jake Rogers, the team's only other catcher, pinch-hit for Greiner in the bottom of the fifth inning against the Kansas City Royals in the series opener at Comerica Park.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers Weekly MLB Draft Report: Catchers

The Detroit Tigers Weekly Draft Report continues to strain the definition of the word weekly, but we return nonetheless with an examination of this year’s catcher crop. The typical MLB draft sees about seven catchers drafted in the top 100 picks. Right now the 2021 draft appears to be a bit deeper than usual, but it probably won’t challenge the 2016 draft (11 catchers in the top 100) as the deepest group of backstops of the last decade.
MLBchatsports.com

Tuesday Thread: Royals at Tigers

With his Royals having lost eight in a row, Mike Matheny has made a couple of changes to the lineup. Carlos Santana goes up to second. Andrew Benintendi slides to fifth. Jorge Soler moves up to fourth, showing the Royals clearly think the sabermetrics that show how hard Soler is hitting the ball will eventually turn around his rough-luck start. At the bottom of the lineup, you’re just hoping for three hits on the night out of Dozier-Alberto-Taylor-Lopez.
MLBCBS Sports

Tigers' Willi Castro: Not in Monday's lineup

Castro is not starting Monday against the Mariners, Jason Beck of MLB.com reports. Castro has settled into a near-everyday role at second base but has done very little at the plate, hitting just .205/.263/.299. Jonathan Schoop will start at the keystone Monday.
MLBBless You Boys

The Whitecaps are the gem of the Tigers’ farm system as minor leagues restart

The long and painful wait is finally over; minor league baseball is back, and the commissioner’s office would have you believe it’s better than ever! Shut down for the whole of 2020 in response to the coronavirus pandemic, minor league action reopened for the 2021 season on Tuesday. It was a breath of fresh air for prospect junkies everywhere, including yours truly. While it would be tempting to say that nature is healing, I’m not a scientist, but even I can see that at least the baseball part of nature is healing.
Clemson, SCtigernet.com

TNET: Tigers earn three first-team All-ACC honors, nine total selections

CLEMSON, S.C. — The Atlantic Coast Conference announced the 2021 All-ACC Team on Tuesday, including a league-best nine distinctions from the 2021 ACC regular-season champion Clemson Softball team in its first full season. 2021 ACC Player and Freshman of the Year Valerie Cagle (Yorktown, Va.) along w Read Update »
MLBYuma Daily Sun

Mize scheduled to start for Detroit against Seattle

Detroit Tigers (14-26, fourth in the AL Central) vs. Seattle Mariners (21-20, third in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Tigers: Casey Mize (2-3, 4.19 ERA, 1.27 WHIP, 27 strikeouts) Mariners: Yusei Kikuchi (1-2, 4.30 ERA, 1.09 WHIP, 45 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Mariners -165, Tigers +144; over/under is 8 runs.
MLBnorthwestgeorgianews.com

Tigers demote rookie pitcher after game; will they have 3 catchers in Seattle?

DETROIT — The Detroit Tigers optioned rookie right-hander Alex Lange to Triple-A Toledo after Sunday’s loss to the Chicago Cubs. The Tigers will announce a corresponding move on Monday. They are expected to activate catcher Wilson Ramos from the 10-day injured list. If that’s all they do, it will be...
MLBQuad-Cities Times

3 takeaways from the Chicago Cubs’ series win vs. the Detroit Tigers

The Chicago Cubs are in a 28-game stretch with only 10 home games. They need to find a way to win road series during this challenging part of their schedule, and their weekend series in Detroit helped them move past a tough series in Cleveland. Behind eight-plus innings from Kyle Hendricks, who carried a shutout into the ninth, the Cubs secured a series win with a 5-1 victory Sunday.
MLBburlingtoncountytimes.com

Detroit Tigers at Seattle Mariners odds, picks and prediction

The Detroit Tigers (14-26) stop by T-Mobile Park Monday to start a three-game set with the host Seattle Mariners (21-20) at 10:10 p.m. ET. Let's analyze BetMGM Sportsbook's lines around the Tigers vs. Mariners odds with MLB picks and predictions. Detroit lost the rubber match with the Chicago Cubs Sunday...
MLBPosted by
97.5 NOW FM

The House Where Detroit Tiger Legend Ty Cobb Lived

Many people – Michiganders and out-of-staters alike – believe Ty Cobb ("The Georgia Peach") is arguably the best player baseball ever had. Cobb was born on Dec. 18, 1886 in Narrows, Georgia. His childhood was spent trying to please his father, who goaded Ty to always win – always succeed – and never fail. Losing was not in his vocabulary. This atmosphere may be what drove Cobb to become an outstanding ballplayer.
MLBwsjmsports.com

Monday Morning Sports Update-05/17/2021

MLB – Major League Baseball. Cubs 5, Tigers 1 – Hendricks takes shutout into 9th, Cubs beat Tigers 5-1 Kyle Hendricks took a shutout into the ninth inning and the Chicago Cubs defeated the Detroit Tigers 5-1. Hendricks allowed eight hits and struck out a season-high eight in eight-plus innings without allowing a walk. He left after Harold Castro and Miguel Cabrera started the ninth with singles. Dan Winkler appeared to get Jonathan Schoop to hit into a game-ending double play with runners on the corners, but the call at first was overturned after a review, allowing Detroit to score its only run. Ian Happ had three hits, including a homer, and was aggressive on the bases as the Cubs won for the second time in six games.