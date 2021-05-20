newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wildlife

Share your wild brook and brown trout photos with researchers

Daily American Online
 8 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleOne of the marvels of fishing is looking at the different colors and patterns on a trout. It’s fascinating to look at the spots and designs that are unique to each brook, brown or rainbow you catch. Research is now underway at Penn State University to study the colors and...

www.dailyamerican.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Pennsylvania State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Brown Trout#Trout Fishing#Rainbow Trout#Into The Wild#Red Deer#Penn State University#Https Bit Ly 3ij38nw#Cwd#Pennsylvania Outdoors#Wild Brook Trout#Wild Trout Areas#Larger Trout#Anglers#Younger Fish#Deer Hunting#Musky#Unique Populations#Cicadas#Rainbows#Doctoral Candidate
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Wildlife
News Break
Fishing
News Break
Science
Related
Stow, MAWicked Local

Wild male sought for female; will share eggs

Dorothy Flood-Granat is looking for a mate – for her female cecropia moth, that is. The Stow resident recently posted a request for a male moth on NextDoor, a social networking service for neighborhoods. “Weather is poor for flying and my cecropia moths are emerging earlier than usual. I have...
HobbiesErie Times-News

Why anglers may be able to keep fewer wild trout

Some Pennsylvania wild trout streams might have a reduced creel limit in the future. The Pennsylvania Fish and Boat Commission will consider in July a new regulation for certain wild trout streams that would reduce the daily limit at two fish that are between 7 and 12 inches long. The...
Pennsylvania StatePennLive.com

Central Pa. state park expands with more hiking and habitat for amphibians and brook trout

A relatively small but environmentally and recreationally important piece of ground has been added to Kings Gap Environmental Education Center in Cumberland County. Known as the Sutton Tract, the 68 acres contain several vernal pools, Kings Gap Hollow Run and the native brook trout stream that runs through it, and the potential for more accessible hiking opportunities at the state park site.
HobbiesPosted by
The Game 730 AM WVFN

Check Your Trout or Salmon, Tag Could Be Worth $100

If you are an avid fisherman and you catch either trout or salmon, make sure to check the fish for a tag, it could be worth $100. It has always been my dream to get paid to fish and hunt but the odds of that becoming a full time job are not in my favor, but some part time cash maybe possible the next time a bag a trout or a salmon. My son and I will be doing our annual float down the Muskegon River at the end of May to do some trout fishing, hopefully a fish winds up paying for our trip.
Door County, WIDoor County Pulse

WILD THINGS: Bass Fanatic Hooks the Trout of a Lifetime off Door County

Door County’s spring sport fishery is among the most impressive in North America. Five-pound smallmouth bass, 10-pound walleyes and 20-pound northern pike aren’t out of the question. But a 32-pound, nine-ounce brown trout that Ben Otto of Pulaski caught while casting for bass April 24 near Sand Bay turned the...
Boats & WatercraftsTwin Falls Times-News

Share your boat, bike, or hike adventure photos

Pictures of kayaking white water rapids, biking or hiking a forest trail or simply enjoying being outside are spring pastimes. Let’s show you off having fun in the Magic Valley. Magicvalley.com is showcasing our readers’ boating, biking or hiking photographs. We’re accepting photo submissions to feature in a special online...
Lincoln, NELincoln Journal Star

Sarah Browning: Battling blight in your pine trees

Dothistroma needle blight is one of the most common fungal diseases of pines in Nebraska, resulting in sparse trees with thin canopies. Older, inner needles are affected first, causing premature needle drop. Many species of pine are affected by this disease, but in Nebraska it's found most commonly -- and...
Iowa Statewho13.com

Iowa DNR Insiders Share Top Trout Hot Spots

If Andy Fales’ story on trout stocking and fishing hooked you and you’d like to make a trip to Iowa’s trout country, the guys at the Manchester Fish Hatchery have a few hot spots to share. Mike Stike’s favorite spot is Waterloo Creek in Allamakee County. He says to walk...
Hobbiesoutdoorchannelplus.com

Track Brown Trout as They Move to Spring, Summer Haunts

Water temperature is key for locating concentrations of trout during the spring. Snow on the trout opener is something to celebrate. Not only does it sideline fair-weather fishermen, its presence is a clue to savvy anglers. Snow on the banks means cold water in the stream, and water temperature is a powerful predictor for determining where trout concentrate in winter.
Arnold, CAPine Tree

The Trout Spot Is Your Destination For All Things Fly & Trout Fishing, Fishing Clothing, Gear, Decor & More!

Arnold, CA…The Trout Spot is a full service fly shop with all of the great products you can find at TheTroutSpot.com as well as guided fishing trips, casting and fly tying instruction. We will also be providing short walking excursions to some of our local waters later in the year for those of you who have not had the chance to fish in the Arnold area. Make sure to stop by and say hello.
Redding, CAmyoutdoorbuddy.com

Double digit days with wild trout on the Sac!

Captain Justin Thompson has been fishing non stop on the Sacramento River in Redding all year and the numbers of trout he's been getting our clients into is simply staggering! 30-50 trout days are possible, with 30 trout being the average and 50 trout days being possible on a hot bite! Captain Justin fishes the Sacramento River in Redding day after day and brings in huge totals every day, especially when he's guiding spin fishing trips. He's a great fly fishing guide as well and always gets his anglers for the day into some great action, even if they are first timers. Captain Justin will be switching gears and will be guiding King salmon trips beginning July 16th. His June calendar is full so that leaves the first two weeks of July as the only available dates for wild rainbow trout fishing trips before salmon season begins. We have some catch and keep trout fishing options available during that time as well. Give Jaynie a call at the office (530) 510-2925 for more information or to book your July river rainbow trout fishing trips. Thank you!
LifestylePoint Reyes Light

Wild spring greens for your health

Spring is sprung! Take a look at the verdant new life sprouting around you. Many of the plants of springtime are not only uplifting, but also nutritionally perfect foods for this season. Forage responsibly and treat your body to nature’s intelligent multivitamin. In modern society, as well as in climates...
LifestylePosted by
AM 1390 KRFO

Minnesotans Share Photos of Fishing Opener Weekend [PHOTOS]

With highs in the 70's and plenty of sunshine, Minnesota saw perfect weather for the Governor's Fishing Opener weekend. When it comes to water, I prefer drinking it rather than fishing it. Specifically, I like water brewed with yeast, hops and grain. The results are usually quite tasty. So, rather than hitting the lakes for fishing opener this past weekend, my wife and I headed to Wisconsin to check out some breweries out there. We started in Spooner, WI where the Churchill family invited us to visit Round Man Brewing (a fantastic family-owned brewpub that we loved and would highly recommend if you're ever in the area or passing through). From there, we visited the stunning new Lift Bridge Brewing facility in New Richmond, then on to the wonderfully bizarre and a personal favorite Oliphant Brewing in Somerset.
Breckenridge, MNDaily News

Send us your photos!

Jason Ovsak, Breckenridge, Minnesota, son of Steve Ovsak and Mizraim Matunhay, caught a 16-inch, 2.25-pound crappie in the Red River Valley Saturday, May 8 using a minnow and bobber.
Ohio StateWLWT 5

Ohio zoo welcomes critically endangered red wolf pups

AKRON, Ohio — An Ohio zoo is welcoming some adorable new pups to its zoo family. The Akron Zoo welcomes eight critically endangered red wolf pups. Female red wolf Juno gave birth to the eight pups on April 22. Four of the pups were designated by the Red Wolf Recovery...
HobbiesPosted by
600 ESPN El Paso

Check Your Trout or Salmon, Tag Could Be Worth $100

If you are an avid fisherman and you catch either trout or salmon, make sure to check the fish for a tag, it could be worth $100. It has always been my dream to get paid to fish and hunt but the odds of that becoming a full time job are not in my favor, but some part time cash maybe possible the next time a bag a trout or a salmon. My son and I will be doing our annual float down the Muskegon River at the end of May to do some trout fishing, hopefully a fish winds up paying for our trip.
HobbiesPosted by
Mix 95.7FM

Check Your Trout or Salmon, Tag Could Be Worth $100

If you are an avid fisherman and you catch either trout or salmon, make sure to check the fish for a tag, it could be worth $100. It has always been my dream to get paid to fish and hunt but the odds of that becoming a full time job are not in my favor, but some part time cash maybe possible the next time a bag a trout or a salmon. My son and I will be doing our annual float down the Muskegon River at the end of May to do some trout fishing, hopefully a fish winds up paying for our trip.