Flood Warning issued for St. Clair by NWS
Effective: 2021-05-20 07:00:00 CDT Expires: 2021-05-22 10:00:00 CDT Urgency: Expected Severity: Moderate Certainty: Likely Instruction: Motorists should not attempt to drive around barricades or drive cars through flooded areas. Additional information is available at www.weather.gov. MOC185-201415- /O.NEW.KSGF.FL.W.0045.210520T1200Z-210522T1500Z/ /TBVM7.1.ER.210520T1200Z.210520T1800Z.210521T1500Z.UU/ 903 PM CDT Wed May 19 2021 The National Weather Service in Springfield has issued a * Flood Warning for the Osage River at Taberville. * From Thursday morning to Saturday morning. * At 8:45 PM CDT Wednesday the stage was 22.8 feet. * Flood stage is 23.0 feet. * Minor flooding is forecast. * Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage tomorrow morning to a crest of 23.1 feet early tomorrow afternoon. It will then fall below flood stage late Friday morning. * Impact...At 23.3 feet, The handicapped access to the Osage River launch area floods. Target Area: St. Clair The National Weather Service in Springfield MO has issued a Flood Warning for the following rivers in Missouri Osage River at Taberville affecting St. Clair County.alerts.weather.gov