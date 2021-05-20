newsbreak-logo
Parsons, KS

Parsons USD 503 honors retirees

By Colleen Williamson cwilliamson@parsonssun.com
Parsons Sun
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleSeven teachers came together Wednesday to celebrate their retirement, joined by former retirees and current administrators, staff and family members. All together, the seven represent 174 years of dedicated service to Parsons USD 503.

