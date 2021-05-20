Parsons USD 503 honors retirees

Labette County is seeking a full-time janitor to provide custodial services at the Labette County Judicial Center, Judicial Center Annex, and the Labette County Health Department in Parsons. Duties involve general cleaning and light maintenance. This is an evening position, Monday-Friday, and wage will be dependent upon whether it is a contract position or an employee. Successful applicant must pass a physical exam, drug test and background check. Labette County is an E.O.E. (Equal Opportunity Employer). Applications may be obtained at the Labette County Clerk's Office or online at www.labettecounty.com. Submit applications to: