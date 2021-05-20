Parsons USD 503 honors retirees

PARSONS, Kan. – U.S. Senator Jerry Moran made a stop in Parsons, Kansas. Among his stops was Cytocheck Laboratory. The lab provides pathology services to doctors offices. “If you want rural America to grow and our kids to stay or to return home, these kinds of opportunities are ways that we can do it,” said Sen. Moran. “So from a health public safety point of view, (it’s) great to see this laboratory and what they do from the growth of Parsons, Kansas. It’s great to see these employment opportunities are here.”