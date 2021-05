There aren’t many heroes that managed to get the better of Thanos, but Carol Danvers was one of them. The Mad Titan’s look of total fear when Captain Marvel plowed through his mothership during the final battle of Avengers: Endgame was priceless and their subsequent one-on-one battle also saw the uber-villain rattled. However, he was ultimately able to best the heroine thanks to the might of the Power Stone. If they fought again, though, maybe things would go differently.