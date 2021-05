PARSONS, Kan. — A Parsons man is in jail, accused of punching and then shooting at a woman at a gas station. It happened around 10 p.m. on Tuesday, May 11. Police say the suspect got into an argument with the victim at the Pete’s on Main St. in Parsons. That argument spilled outside and turned violent when police say the suspect punched the victim, then shot at her multiple times. The woman was not hit by any of the shots. The suspect walked away from the scene and was arrested later on N. Central. Authorities have not yet filed formal charges.