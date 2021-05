Belleville, IL. (05/12/2021) Three of the premier POWRi Leagues will all converge in the Land of Lincoln for a two-day test of driving fortitude in the Inaugural ILLI-ANA Showdown, featuring the exciting racing action of the Lucas Oil POWRi National Midget League, the Lucas Oil POWRi Wingless Auto Racing Sprint League, as well as the Lucas Oil POWRi Outlaw Micros presented by Engler Machine and Tool on May 21-22. Feature Payout for both days of the Inaugural ILLI-ANA Showdown: