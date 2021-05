Once again drama is unfolding on the Real Housewives of Dallas. The show is not currently in production and these things are basically happening in real time on social media, so we are reporting the information as we receive it. This morning, Tiffany Moon changed her bio on both Twitter and Instagram accounts stating “Previous Cast Member #RHOD S5″. She also included a post referencing “it’s time for a change” and fans believed this was Tiffany excluding herself from the current narrative.