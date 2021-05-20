Corps Approves Plan to Upgrade Lowell Creek Flood Diversion Project in Seward
The Lowell Creek Flood Diversion project aims to protect the community from significant economic damages in the event of a flood. The US Army Corps of Engineers’ Director of Civil Works, Alvin Lee, signed the director’s report that recommends improvements to the Lowell Creek flood diversion project on May 19 in Washington, D.C. This action marks the completion of the Alaska District’s feasibility study and advances the proposed project to Congress for funding consideration.www.akbizmag.com