The Joplin area next week plans to take a big step toward returning to normal when the Area Agency on Aging, Region X, reopens its seven senior centers. Due to declining COVID-19 cases and an increasing number of people getting vaccinated, the agency will reopen its senior centers in Joplin, Webb City, Carl Junction, Carthage, Neosho, McDonald County and Barton County on Monday. The buildings have been closed for more than a year because of COVID-19, which has had a disproportionately deadly effect on older adults.