newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Portland, OR

Brown’s Vaccine Rollout Left More Seniors Hospitalized Than Other States, New Data Show

By Jacob Fenton
thelundreport.org
 13 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIn January, Oregon Gov. Kate Brown faced a firestorm of criticism over her decision to vaccinate educators before seniors, but refused to back down. She said teachers would be quickly inoculated and that the elderly would get their turn soon enough. But federal vaccination data make clear Brown’s decision to...

www.thelundreport.org
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Iowa State
Local
Oregon Government
Portland, OR
Government
City
Portland, OR
Local
Oregon Health
State
Oregon State
Portland, OR
Health
State
Hawaii State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kate Brown
Person
Joe Biden
Person
Michael Osterholm
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Vaccine Seniors#Vaccination Rates#Patient Infections#Severe Illness#Medical School#Covid 19#The Lund Report#Oregon State University#British#Legislature#Portland Public Schools#Aarp Oregon#House#Fully Vaccinated Seniors#Federal Vaccination Data#Vaccine Campaigns#Excess Hospitalizations#Vaccinating Teachers#Asymptomatic Students#Asymptomatic Cases
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Health
News Break
Politics
News Break
AARP
Related
Kidsfox10phoenix.com

Children make up more than 20% of all new COVID-19 cases, data shows

LOS ANGELES - According to a report by the American Academy of Pediatrics (AAP) published last month, children represented 22.4% of new COVID-19 cases between April 22 through April 29. During that time, children also made up 1.2% to 3.1% of reported hospitalizations related to the novel coronavirus. In a...
Public HealthWSOC-TV

The Latest: Oregon to follow CDC guidance on mask-wearing

SALEM, Ore. - Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that the state will immediately follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which ease indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said in a video statement Thursday that the new CDC guidance means Oregonians...
Washington County, ORgalescreekjournal.com

Masks, social distancing no longer required for fully vaccinated people in most situations, CDC, Gov. Brown say

The Centers for Disease control and Prevention today issued updated federal guidelines for those fully vaccinated and said that masks and social distancing are no longer necessary in most situations for the fully vaccinated. Oregon will follow suit, Governor Kate Brown announced Thursday afternoon. “Fully vaccinated” is defined as those...
Oregon Statefairfieldcitizenonline.com

Gov.: Mask requirement lifted for fully vaccinated in Oregon

SALEM, Ore. (AP) — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown has announced that the state will immediately follow guidance from the federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention which ease indoor mask-wearing and social distancing for fully vaccinated people. Brown said in a video statement Thursday that the new CDC guidance means...
Public Healthbluemountaineagle.com

Masks no longer required for fully vaccinated in most places

People who are fully vaccinated for COVID-19 are no longer required to wear masks in most places. Gov. Kate Brown said Thursday that Oregon would be following new guidance from the Centers for Disease Control stating individuals who are fully vaccinated can stop wearing masks and social distancing. "Oregonians now...
Public HealthEast Oregonian

Oregonians who are fully vaccinated mostly do not need to wear masks

SALEM — Oregon Gov. Kate Brown announced on Thursday, May 13, she would immediately have the state follow Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidance on mask requirements. Prior to the announcement, the CDC issued new guidance stating that fully vaccinated adults can safely resume indoor and outdoor activities without...
Oregon Statenewslincolncounty.com

A Welcomed Message From Oregon Governor Kate Brown

The Centers for Disease Control has issued new guidance for lifting mask and social distancing requirements for. fully-vaccinated individuals. It is yet another sign that, if we all continue to do our part, the pandemic is coming closer to an end. Starting today, Oregon will be following this guidance, which...
Oregon Statekpic

Oregon business owners tired of acting like the 'COVID Police'

PORTLAND, Ore. — Business owners in Oregon are looking forward to fewer pandemic rules and restrictions in the near future. Many of them say they have been forced into the role of so-called "COVID Police," having to enforce the rules themselves. "That was tough," said Tom O'Leary, owner of T.C....
Portland, ORijpr.org

Gov. Kate Brown And Legislative Leaders Find Agreement On Schools Budget

Gov. Kate Brown and top lawmakers have found common ground on increasing money for K-12 schools in Oregon, after a pronounced disagreement came to light earlier in the week. In a statement Friday, Brown’s office said the governor now agrees with House Speaker Tina Kotek, D-Portland, and Senate President Peter Courtney, D-Salem, that the state should budget $9.3 billion into the state’s main school fund over the next two years.
U.S. PoliticsLa Grande Observer

Fully vaccinated can drop the masks, skip social distancing

WASHINGTON — In a major step toward returning to pre-pandemic life, the U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention eased mask-wearing guidance for fully vaccinated people on Thursday, May 13, allowing them to stop wearing masks outdoors in crowds and in most indoor settings. “Today is a great day for...
Portland, ORoregontoday.net

COVID-19 Cases & Deaths, May 17

The new confirmed and presumptive COVID-19 cases reported Friday are in the following counties: Baker (4), Benton (6), Clackamas (100), Clatsop (6), Columbia (5), Coos (5), Crook (11), Deschutes (68), Douglas (10), Grant (13), Harney (2), Hood River (4), Jackson (39), Jefferson (8), Josephine (10), Klamath (35), Lake (3), Lane (46), Lincoln (4), Linn (29), Malheur (5), Marion (60), Morrow (3), Multnomah (120), Polk (14), Tillamook (3), Umatilla (17), Union (1), Wasco (2), Washington (70) and Yamhill (10). Oregon’s 2,573rd COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 12 and died on May 10 at Portland VA Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,574th COVID-19 death is a 68-year-old man from Columbia County who tested positive on April 3 and died on April 18 at PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center in Vancouver, WA. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,575th COVID-19 death is an 89-year-old man from Grant County who tested positive on May 6 and died on May 12 at his residence. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,576th COVID-19 death is a 104-year-old woman from Coos County who tested positive on May 5 and died on May 9 at her residence. She had no underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,577th COVID-19 death is a 79-year-old man from Lane County who tested positive on April 17 and died on May 3 at his residence. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,578th COVID-19 death is a 54-year-old woman from Marion County who tested positive on May 13 and died on May 13 at Salem Hospital. She had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,579th COVID-19 death is a 63-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 14 and died on April 24 at Spring Valley Hospital Medical Center in Las Vegas, NV. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,580th COVID-19 death is a 58-year-old woman from Multnomah County who tested positive on April 10 and died on May 9 at Providence Portland Medical Center. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Oregon’s 2,581st COVID-19 death is a 73-year-old man from Polk County who tested positive on April 29 and died on May 12 at Salem Hospital. He had underlying conditions. Oregon’s 2,582nd COVID-19 death is an 83-year-old man from Curry County who tested positive on May 4 and died on May 10 at Bay Area Hospital. Presence of underlying conditions is being confirmed. Note: Updated information is known about Oregon’s 2,555th death. She is a 67-year-old woman from Benton County. She was originally reported as a Linn County resident.
Oregon StateKDRV

Oregon businesses should await OHA guidance on new CDC changes, officials say

PORTLAND, Ore. — Though Governor Kate Brown said on Thursday that Oregon will embrace the CDC's newly-loosened mask and distancing guidance, Oregon officials say that the responsibility for verifying vaccination status will fall on businesses and other organizations if they want to follow the new recommendations. State epidemiologist Dr. Dean...