El Cajon, CA

Dr. Bill Wells unveils the mindset behind sexually violent predators

kusi.com
 9 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleEL CAJON (KUSI) – Dr. Bill Wells, who earned a Ph.D. is psychology before becoming Mayor of El Cajon, joined KUSI’s Ginger Jeffries to disclose the inner workings of a sexually violent predator diagnosed with sexual sadism. Dr. Wells defined sexual sadism as an infliction of physical or psychological suffering...

www.kusi.com
