Heather Tarr, talented UW softball team don’t need to use frustration from low NCAA seeding as fuel

If you were expecting venom, you mainly got smiles. Washington softball coach Heather Tarr breathed out carbon dioxide Wednesday — not fire. After the sixth-ranked Huskies drew a 16 seed for the NCAA Division I softball tournament, some probably wanted to see Tarr take a Louisville Slugger to the selection committee’s credibility. Only problem is that she’d have had to twist her head 180 degrees to do so. She’s only looking ahead.