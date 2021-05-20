newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Seattle, WA

Heather Tarr, talented UW softball team don’t need to use frustration from low NCAA seeding as fuel

By Matt Calkins
Seattle Times
 6 hours ago

Cover picture for the articleIf you were expecting venom, you mainly got smiles. Washington softball coach Heather Tarr breathed out carbon dioxide Wednesday — not fire. After the sixth-ranked Huskies drew a 16 seed for the NCAA Division I softball tournament, some probably wanted to see Tarr take a Louisville Slugger to the selection committee’s credibility. Only problem is that she’d have had to twist her head 180 degrees to do so. She’s only looking ahead.

www.seattletimes.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Michigan State
City
Seattle, WA
Local
Washington Sports
Seattle, WA
Sports
State
Washington State
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Mike Candrea
Person
Heather Tarr
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Ncaa Softball#Uw#Ncaa Tournament#Arizona State#Oklahoma State#Uw#Huskies#The Ncaa Division#Pac 12#Rpi#Sooners#All American#Softball Tournament#Louisville#20th Ranked Michigan#Oklahoma City#Infielder Baylee Klingler#Shortstop Sis Bates
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Softball
News Break
NCAA
News Break
UCLA
Sports
University of Oklahoma
News Break
Sports
Related
Seattle, WAchatsports.com

Seattle Mariners take it to the tribe and win series 3-1

SEATTLE, WASHINGTON - MAY 14: Jarred Kelenic #10 of the Seattle Mariners hits his first MLB hit for a two run home run against the Cleveland Indians during the third inning at T-Mobile Park on May 14, 2021 in Seattle, Washington. (Photo by Steph Chambers/Getty Images) Coming into the series...
Washington Stateorlandocitysc.com

Recap | Alex Morgan Scores as Pride Draw Washington 1-1

ORLANDO, Fla. (May 16, 2021) - Orlando Pride (0-0-1, 1 point) split the points with the Washington Spirit (0-0-1, 1 point) on Sunday night at Exploria Stadium, playing to a 1-1 draw in the NWSL regular season opener for both sides. Alex Morgan scored the lone goal for the Pride...
King County, WAMyNorthwest.com

Saturday’s Scores

Muckleshoot Tribal School 42, Evergreen Lutheran 40. Some high school basketball scores provided by Scorestream.com, https://scorestream.com/. Copyright © The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.