Mariska Hargitay Hospitalized After Breaking Knee, Fracturing Ankle & Suffering Torn Ligament
Mariska Hargitay shared a photo of herself walking outside of a hospital with both legs wrapped up and advised her followers that it’s ‘s good idea to go to the doctor.’. Mariska Hargitay, 57, is starting to recover after suffering from leg and ankle injuries. The Law & Order: SVU star shared a telling photo of herself walking out of the Hospital for Special Surgery, with her knee wrapped in a medical brace on one leg and an ankle wrapped in one on the other leg, on May 19. She also shared the news of what happened in the caption for the Instagram post.hollywoodlife.com