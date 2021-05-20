Ford Targets Real (Not Cyber) Truck Users With Its Electric F-150 Lightning, Priced From $40,000
When Ford launched its first electric vehicle a quarter century ago, the Ranger EV pickup to comply with California’s zero-emissions vehicle mandate of the 1990s, battery-powered trucks were a curious science project. (It sold just 1,400 the Ranger EV’s five-year run.) Twenty years later, the maker of the top-selling U.S. pickup has much bigger plans for its electric 2023 F-150 Lightning, which Ford hopes will help maintain its truck dominance and hold off new competitors including Elon Musk’s cartoonish Tesla Cybertruck.www.forbes.com