As your business gets bigger, you are going to need to hire some employees. This is true no matter if you are the lawyer hiring a paralegal or the e-commerce business owner looking for professionals to help with your customer identity and access management (CIAM). The bigger your staff, the larger your payroll. It also means that you have to deal with people, which can be time-consuming and costly. Decide if you are going to hire more employees or if you are going to outsource everything.