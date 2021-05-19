newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Indianapolis, IN

Chilton hopes good day at Indy helps Carlin turn corner

wcn247.com
 20 hours ago

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — English driver Max Chilton was pleasantly surprised Wednesday. He’s hoping the rest of May goes equally well. The 30-year-old driver who missed last weekend's race because of a visa snafu and who spent the first day of Indianapolis 500 practice dealing with additional problems turned the third-fastest no-tow lap on Day 2. Chilton's speed of 220.799 mph should give his team, Carlin, a boost of confidence heading into qualifying weekend.

www.wcn247.com
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Indianapolis, IN
Indianapolis, IN
Sports
City
English, IN
Local
Indiana Sports
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Max Chilton
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Indy#Indianapolis 500#Race#Ap#Qualifying Weekend
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
Motorsports
News Break
Sports
Related
Coldwater, MIwtvbam.com

Monday marks 25th anniversary of Scott Brayton’s death during Indy 500 practice

COLDWATER, MI (WTVB) – It was 25 years ago Monday that Coldwater native Scott Brayton lost his life in a crash during practice at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After winning his second straight pole for the 1996 Indianapolis 500, the 37-year-old Brayton was making a practice run in a backup car on May 17, 1996 when a right rear tire deflated, causing the car to go into a spin.
Indiana Statemidfloridanewspapers.com

BC-Results Indiana Downs

1st_$35,000, mdn spl wt, 3YO up, 1mi 70yd, cloudy. Off 2:31. Time 1:46.29. Sloppy. Also Ran_It's the Sunrise, Alias Rex, Strong Style, Forsberg. Exacta (6-4) paid $17.00. $0.1 Superfecta (6-4-7-2) paid $4.10. $0.5 Trifecta (6-4-7) paid $13.05. (c) 2021 Equibase Company LLC, all rights reserved.
Indiana StateFrankfort Times

Indiana adds defensive lineman, running back with transfers

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. (AP) — The Indiana Hoosiers are beefing up their roster with more veteran help. Defensive lineman Jaren Handy has joined the program after playing 14 games with Auburn over the past two seasons, Indiana coach Tom Allen said Monday. On Sunday, former Southern California running back Stephen Carr tweeted that he would be joining the Hoosiers next season.
Indianapolis, INNCAA.com

2021 NCAA Division II women's rowing championships selections announced

INDIANAPOLIS — The NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Committee has selected the institutions that will compete in the 2021 NCAA Division II Women’s Rowing Championships. The championships will be held May 28-30 at Nathan Benderson Park in Sarasota, Florida, with University of Central Florida and Suncoast Aquatic Nature Center Association, serving as hosts.
Indiana Stateinsidethehall.com

Q & A: Michael Durr discusses his decision to commit to Indiana

Indiana filled its open scholarship on Monday with South Florida 7-footer Michael Durr. Durr originally pledged to play at Virginia Tech next season, but backed off that commitment on May 10. Today, he announced that he’ll play for the Hoosiers next season after averaging 8.8 points and 7.9 rebounds last season for the Bulls.
Indianapolis, INspeedsport.com

BorgWarner Rolling Jackpot For Indy 500 Hits $380,000

INDIANAPOLIS – One of the lesser-known prizes on the entry form for the 105th Indianapolis 500 could pay off in a big way for defending winning Takuma Sato. It’s BorgWarner’s $380,000 Rolling Jackpot and is available to a driver if he wins back-to-back Indianapolis 500s. It’s a prize that has...
Indianapolis, INswishappeal.com

Laney, Liberty too much for Fever in the end

Betnijah Laney stayed hot on Sunday, scoring 20 points to lead the New York Liberty (2-0) to a second-straight win over the Indiana Fever (0-2), 73-65, at Bankers Life Fieldhouse in Indianapolis. Sabrina Ionescu (12 points), rookie Michaela Onyenwere (11) and Jazmine Jones (10) also recorded double-digit scoring efforts for...
Indianapolis, INPosted by
Speedway Digest

Chevrolet NTT Indycar Series Indianapolis 500: It Is Go Time! Preparations Begin in Earnest for "the Greatest Spectacle in Racing"

Fresh off two NTT INDYCAR SERIES victories in a row, Chevrolet drivers turn their attention to the 2.5-mile Indianapolis Motor Speedway oval and “The Greatest Spectacle in Racing.”. Practice for the 105th Indianapolis 500 presented by Gainbridge begins Tuesday, May 18. Chevrolet’s 18-car Indianapolis 500 lineup includes three past winners,...
Indiana StateKFVS12

SIU baseball wins weekend series

CARBONDALE, Ill. (KFVS) - Southern Illinois University baseball won its weekend series over Indiana State. On Sunday afternoon, May 16, they won 5-0 at Bob Warn Field. Noah Farmer pitched a complete-game, seven-hit shutout, leading them to win the series three games to one. Next, SIU will host Dallas Baptist...
Indianapolis, INIndianapolis Recorder

Safety template works at IMS

I really didn’t know what to expect this past Saturday at the Indianapolis Motor Speedway. After all, while they’ve taken every precaution to make the Cathedral of Motorsports safe, it’s ultimately up to the race fans who pass through the gate to be responsible for their own health and safety during this ongoing pandemic.
Indianapolis, INIndiana Daily Student

IU rowing places 5th in Big Ten Championships

No. 9 IU rowing traveled to Indianapolis to compete in the Big Ten Championships and left with a third place finish for the Novice 8 team. The Varsity teams earned fourth, fifth and sixth place finishes. The Hoosiers competed against Iowa, Michigan, Michigan St., Minnesota, Ohio State, Rutgers and Wisconsin.
Indianapolis, INaftermarketnews.com

BorgWarner’s $380K Rolling Indy 500 Jackpot Up For Grabs

BorgWarner is once again increasing the anticipation of the Indianapolis500 outcome with its rolling jackpot, now sitting at $380,000, at stake. The prize money payout will go to the next back-to-back Indianapolis 500 winner, with Takuma Sato in the driver’s seat this year to claim the jackpot if he makes it to victory circle. Every year, the company adds an additional $20,000 to the hefty prize money; if there is not a back-to-back victory for the winning driver, the funds get rolled over to the following year’s race.