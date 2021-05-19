Chilton hopes good day at Indy helps Carlin turn corner
INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — English driver Max Chilton was pleasantly surprised Wednesday. He’s hoping the rest of May goes equally well. The 30-year-old driver who missed last weekend's race because of a visa snafu and who spent the first day of Indianapolis 500 practice dealing with additional problems turned the third-fastest no-tow lap on Day 2. Chilton's speed of 220.799 mph should give his team, Carlin, a boost of confidence heading into qualifying weekend.www.wcn247.com