NBC might not be offering any new or returning comedies come this fall, but hopefully ABC knows we need some laughs as soon as possible. It sure seems like it, since the network announced their decision to picked up three sitcoms and one drama to series on Friday. Comedian Quinta Brunson is set to star in Abbott Elementary, the pilot of which she also penned, as one of “a group of dedicated, passionate teachers — and a slightly tone-deaf principal” who are “brought together in a Philadelphia public school where, despite the odds stacked against them, they are determined to help their students succeed in life.” Brunson will be joined by costars Tyler James Williams, Janelle James, Chris Perfetti, Lisa Anne Walter, and Sheryl Lee Ralph.