Vaccinated Nats player tests positive for COVID-19,

Trea Turner has never been an All-Star. His name is rarely invoked during discussions of the game’s elite. But make no mistake, he is one of the best players in baseball. The Detroit Tigers are desperate for a shortstop. Fans hope they can jump into the fray this off-season and come out with one of the game’s top shortstops, but the competition will be stiff. And the club seems to have given up hope Willi Castro can do the job.