MLB

Gleyber Torres off COVID-19 IL and back in Yankees lineup

wcn247.com
 16 hours ago

ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — New York Yankees shortstop Gleyber Torres is back in the lineup after being reinstated from the COVID-19 injured list. The fully vaccinated Torres missed six games after testing positive last week. He was cleared by Major League Baseball’s joint committee to return. Asymptomatic vaccinated people can be cleared if they test negative twice. Torres batted fifth in the game at Texas. Second baseman Rougned Odor was placed on the paternity leave list. Odor had returned from the injured list after missing 12 games with a sprained left knee to play Tuesday night against his former team.

www.wcn247.com
