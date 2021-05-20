Gleyber Torres off COVID-19 IL and back in Yankees lineup

New York Yankees infielder Gleyber Torres has been placed on the COVID-19 injured list after testing positive, the team announced Thursday. The Yankees are having some breakthrough cases after getting the Johnson & Johnson vaccine earlier in the season. Torres is one of eight players in the traveling party to test positive, though he's the only player to this point. It's unclear how long he'll be sidelined - the shortstop is asymptomatic currently - but Miguel Andujar has been recalled from Triple-A to fill the roster spot. Expect more playing time for Tyler Wade as well in Torres' absence.