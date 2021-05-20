newsbreak-logo
Cancel
CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
NBA

How Mavs Win: 3 Dallas Keys Vs. Clippers In NBA Playoffs

By Grant Afseth
Posted by 
DallasBasketball
DallasBasketball
 5 hours ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2zoRK4_0a5AYbP800

DALLAS - After a hard-fought regular season full of ups and downs, the Dallas Mavericks will take on the Los Angeles Clippers in the NBA playoffs.

Last season, the Mavericks showed some genuinely intriguing signs of potential despite losing to the Clippers in six games. Luka Doncic showcased why he earned All-NBA First-Team status while Dallas was able to see how far they were from contention.

Both teams have made changes to their roster since facing off in the NBA Bubble. The Mavericks swapped out Seth Curry in favor of Josh Richardson and have Jalen Brunson and Willie Cauley-Stein healthy.

READ MORE: Will Dallas Mavs Be Without Top Defender In NBA Playoffs?

The Clippers have been aggressive in their pursuit of an NBA championship. Los Angeles signed Serge Ibaka and Nicolas Batum in free agency and acquired Luke Kennard and Rajon Rajon via trade.

There are more immediate contention expectations for the Clippers but the Mavericks will have a genuine chance to pull off an upset. It projects as being one of the most competitive series in the opening round.

Here are three keys for the Mavericks when they take on the Clippers:

3. Mavericks Must Contain Clippers' Shooting

One of the main strengths of this Clippers team is their ability to make the opposition pay for helping on drives. Their output of 1.237 points per possession (PPP) on spot-up plays was substantially higher than any other team in the NBA this season.

It's not just a few players getting it done, either. Paul George, Marcus Morris Sr., Reggie Jackson, Nicolas Batum, and Luke Kennard each shot above 40% from deep with many of them substantially exceeding that mark. Meanwhile, Kawhi Leonard and Patrick Beverley were just a shade below the threshold.

READ MORE: Mavs Step Back LIVE: Clippers Part II - A 49% Chance At Luka Doncic Revenge?

The offseason addition of Serge Ibaka makes the Clippers an even tougher team to handle compared to last year's team. He thrives in a small ball center role that provides five-out spacing while being able to swarm the opposing team's offense on the other end.

Handling the Clippers' elite wings is crucial in order to keep their shooters in check. Los Angeles made it a point to be able to make teams pay for leaving shooters open and not falling victim to that is far easier said than done. This leads us to the next key...

2. Josh Richardson's Defense Must Produce

When the Mavericks pulled off the trade to acquire Josh Richardson, it was made with the playoffs in mind. Dallas is simply going to need to receive a strong impact to justify this decision.

A particular deficiency the Mavericks faced in the playoffs last year was the lack of on-ball defensive options to use at once. Dorian Finney-Smith can get the job done against high-level wings, but they lacked another defensive stopper, which is where Josh Richardson needs to come into play.

Finney-Smith is best suited to take on the Kawhi Leonard assignment while Richardson will be important to slow down Paul George. Staying in front of George in iso situations while being able to navigate both on and off-ball screens will be vital from Richardson.

There is a real trade-off that the Mavericks experience offensively with Richardson - making it especially important for him to make a real impact. Shutting down George won't happen but slowing him down is key.

1. Complementary Talents Need To Elevate Their Game

The Clippers are going to put up a lot of points and there is only so much that can be done to contain their shooting. If either Kawhi Leonard or Paul George goes off for a big scoring performance, that makes it all the more troubling. The Mavericks must be prepared to keep pace offensively.

It's no secret that opposing teams frequently trap and blitz Luka Doncic when he has the basketball in his hands. This means that other players need to be ready to attack off-the-catch in order to make something happen.

READ MORE: Mavs Vs. Clippers: Game 1 Scheduled; Dallas' Luka Doncic Readies For NBA Playoffs 'Trash Talk'

Involving Kristaps Porzingis more as a ball screener will be important. He can pick-and-pop at a high level while also being more than capable of getting downhill in the short-roll game. He needs to be ready to win iso matchups and exploit mismatches in the post, too.

Other complementary talents like Tim Hardaway Jr., Dorian Finney-Smith, and Jalen Brunson must continue to execute when they catch-and-shoot and attack off-the-catch. Achieving results in such circumstances would neutralize the Clippers' impact when trapping Doncic.

DallasBasketball

DallasBasketball

Dallas, TX
55
Followers
219
Post
27K+
Views
ABOUT

DallasBasketball is a FanNation channel covering the Dallas mavericks

RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Kristaps Porzingis
Person
Nicolas Batum
Person
Marcus Morris Sr.
Person
Kawhi Leonard
Person
Serge Ibaka
Person
Reggie Jackson
Person
Paul George
Person
Patrick Beverley
Person
Josh Richardson
Person
Tim Hardaway Jr.
Person
Jalen Brunson
Person
Seth Curry
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Nba Playoffs#Nba Championship#The Clippers#Dallas Keys Vs Clippers#The Dallas Mavericks#The Los Angeles Clippers#Rajon Rajon#Clippers Part Ii#Luka Doncic Readies For#Mavs Vs Clippers#Nba Playoffs#Play#All Nba First Team Status#Spot Up Plays#Iso Matchups
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
News Break
NBA
News Break
PPP
News Break
Basketball
NBA Teams
Los Angeles Clippers
News Break
Sports
NBA Teams
Dallas Mavericks
Related
NBAPosted by
Reuters

NBA roundup: Luka Doncic passes 5,000 career points in Mavs' win

Luka Doncic scored 24 points, grabbed eight rebounds and passed the 5,000-point plateau for his career as the Dallas Mavericks defeated the visiting Cleveland Cavaliers 110-90 Friday night. With his seventh point of the game, Doncic, who played only 23 minutes, became the fourth-youngest NBA player (22 years, 67 days)...
NBAnews4usonline.com

Different time, different meaning for Clippers-Lakers

LOS ANGELES – Did the Los Angeles Clippers prove anything by beating a Los Angeles Lakers squad minus one of its superstars and saw another go down with an injury in this highly anticipated May 6 matchup at STAPLES Center? Actually, with guard Dennis Schroder, LeBron James out of the lineup and Anthony Davis forced to leave the game early, the Clippers rolled to an easy 118-94 win.
NBAYardbarker

Ty Lue on similarities between Paul George and Kobe Bryant

Ty Lue is no stranger to speaking openly and honestly about his players. It was more of the same this week, following his team’s big victory over the defending champion Los Angeles Lakers. Lue went into great detail about how Kawhi Leonard’s current minutes situation is messing up his squad’s...
NBAusaonlinesportsbooks.com

NBA Betting: Best Prop Bets For LA Lakers vs. LA Clippers

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Lakers and Los Angeles Clippers will face off Thursday night. Any time that these two teams play there will be a lot of eyes on the game. In a game with this magnitude, there will always be NBA prop bets available. Here are our best props for the game.
NBAchatsports.com

Dallas Mavericks: Josh Richardson leaves Dallas with a dilemma

Dallas Mavericks Josh Richardson Mandatory Credit: Jerome Miron-USA TODAY Sports. The Dallas Mavericks have a decision to make this offseason regarding Josh Richardson. They acquired him and a second-round pick for Seth Curry on draft night 2020. The Mavericks believed they had secured a two-way guard that could bring much-needed defensive security. Dallas lost a plethora of games in 2019-20 by five points or less and had a reputation for being unable to close out close games. It was a painful goodbye for a lot of fans, but the general feeling was one of excitement to bring in a valuable rotation guy like Richardson.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Mavs Injury Update: Porzingis Status for Lakers

DALLAS - Kristaps Porzingis went down with a sprained left ankle during the early portion of the second half of the Dallas Mavericks' 120-110 win over the Los Angeles Lakers. Porzingis was battling with Andre Drummond for a rebound and did not quite have his footing under him. He rolled his left ankle and was noticeably in pain. He went to the locker room as a result and was ruled out from returning.
NBAnumberfire.com

Josh Richardson (hamstring) expected to return for Mavericks Thursday

Dallas Mavericks guard/forward Josh Richardson (hamstring) has been upgraded to probable for Thursday against the Detroit Pistons. Richardson and Kristaps Porzingis (ankle) have been upgraded to probable but Luka Doncic (elbow) and Dorian Finney-Smith (leg) are both doubtful. Richardson missed the past three games. Trey Burke could still draw another start due to Doncic and Finney-Smith being doubtful.
NBAcrowdwisdom.live

Brooklyn Nets vs Dallas Mavericks NBA Odds and Predictions

On night of 27th April when Brooklyn Nets defeated Toronto Raptors, they became the first team from Eastern Conference to confirm their spot in NBA’s playoff. However, since then the Nets seems to have lost their focus and they slipped from top position to 2nd position in Eastern Conference points table. Tonight they will lock horns against one of the Western Conference team Dallas Mavericks.
NBAMavs Moneyball

3 thoughts as the Dallas Mavericks outlast the Washington Wizards, 125-124

The Dallas Mavericks survived a barn burner at home Saturday night, defeating the Washington Wizards 125-124. Luka Doncic led Dallas with a 31 point, 12 rebound, 20 assist triple double. The 20 assists are a new career high for Doncic. Russell Westbrook went off in defeat, pouring in 42 points, grabbing 10 rebounds, and dishing nine assists.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

"Crunch Time" and Porzingis' Status: Mavs vs. Cavs GAMEDAY

DALLAS - The Dallas Mavericks host the slumping Cleveland Cavaliers on Friday night at 7:30 p.m. with a lot on the line on the second night of a back-to-back. Each of the Mavs' six games left in the regular season are crucial for Dallas to keep its grip on the No. 5 seed in the Western Conference and avoid the NBA Playoffs play-in tournament.
NBAclipsnation.com

Clippings: The Clippers still have the Lakers’ number

On the surface, it seems like playing the Lakers in the first round of the playoffs would be an unnecessarily difficult matchup for the Clippers. The Lakers are the defending champs, and they have two players who are All-Stars on their worst days in Anthony Davis and LeBron James, and all-NBA or even MVP-type players at their best.
NBAPosted by
DallasBasketball

Doncic, Carlisle Ejected As Mavs Lose - Again! - To Kings

DALLAS - On the second night of a back-to-back, the Dallas Mavericks struggled to find enough offensive execution to get a win. Instead, they came up short at the hands of the Sacramento Kings with 111-99 being the final score. ... and with frustration being the centerpiece. “I set a...